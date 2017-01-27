Super Bowl 2017: Date, Location, Ticket Price Costs for Patriots vs. Falcons

Super Bowl ticket prices continue to rebound. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The path traveled by Super Bowl ticket prices thus far is almost as interesting as the ones traversed by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl LI promises a fireworks display when Tom Brady and Matt Ryan get together, hence a rebound in the ticket market and oddsmakers out of Las Vegas dishing out a rather huge over/under.

Here is a look at the pertinent info surrounding the matchup:

Date Location Time TV Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 6:30 p.m. ET Fox NE -3 58.5 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

At first, the Dallas Cowboys whiffing in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers tanked prices.

Given the popularity of the Cowboys and the incredible tale of two rookies revitalizing the historic franchise, this didn't register as much of a shock. Keep in mind the game being played in nearby Houston hyped the idea.

Alas, Dallas dropped out of the running and ESPN.com's Darren Rovell documented the dip in the market: "Before Sunday's playoff game, the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LI on StubHub was $4,195. Shortly after the Cowboys were defeated 34-31 on a field goal as time ran out, the get-in price was down 20 percent to $3,349. Tickets in the lower end zone dropped 18 percent to $4,307."

The market rebounded in a big way after the Patriots and Falcons advanced.

Thank Atlanta.

"The biggest surprise is the demand in Georgia," StubHub's Cameron Papp said, according to USA Today's A.J. Perez. "Yesterday's playoff game in Atlanta had the most tickets sold for any non-Super Bowl playoff game in terms to tickets sold in StubHub history."

Maybe Patriots-Falcons wasn't the most ideal matchup the final four teams could have produced. Seeing Brady square off with Aaron Rodgers would have been great. But with the matchup set and both teams playing at a high level, it is clearly hard to complain about New England and Atlanta getting together.

Perez went on to show the rather jaw-dropping numbers Falcons fans have helped produce on the secondary market:

The average resale price on SeatGeek for the game was about $6,400 as of Monday, which is more than the record set last year ($4,531) since SeatGeek began tracking the Super Bowl in 2010. The get-in price, the cheapest ticket on sale for the game, has ticked up slightly to $3,600 over the last 24 hours on SeatGeek.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, club-level seating with on-field access after the game starts at a cool $9,499.

Again, none of this comes as much of a shock. Think about some of the storylines at play.

On New England's side, think about Brady. This might be the last time he gets to suit up in a Super Bowl. He's not showing any signs of slowing (not after 28 touchdowns and two interceptions over 12 games this year), but a chance to see arguably the best of all time play in the big game one more time won't come cheap.

Also keep in mind the revenge narrative. While a little silly, being there in person to watch NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy to Brady—the guy he suspended for four games due to the Deflategate scandal, much to the decry of many fans—would be a rather interesting, if not historic, occasion. Ditto for postgame speeches by Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others.

The Atlanta storylines aren't as sexy, but seeing Ryan enter "elite" quarterback territory and solidify his legacy is something special. Finally surrounded by a worthwhile supporting cast, Ryan put on an MVP-caliber season with 38 touchdowns and threw another seven with zero interceptions over two playoff games. The performance has helped the Falcons garner comparisons to the so-called "Greatest Show on Turf" trotted out by the St. Louis Rams of old.

For 30 fanbases, making the trip from far and wide to watch the Patriots and Falcons do battle might not make sense financially, especially with the home experience continually improving by the year.

But for fans of the teams involved—this is it. For many, the expenses are secondary to the experience, which is why fans, especially those from Atlanta, haven't blinked in the face of eyebrow-raising prices.

Though the event's status looked on a downward trajectory at first, it seems Patriots and Falcons fans have ensured this is a historic occasion—with the price of entry to match.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.