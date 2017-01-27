Big Bash Final Betting Preview: Perth Scorchers vs. Sydney Sixers Cricket Odds

Paul Kane/Getty Images

The sixth edition of the Big Bash League has been an enormous success and comes to its conclusion on Saturday night at the WACA when the Perth Scorchers host the Sydney Sixers in the final in Perth, Australia.



The two teams had contrasting semi-final successes. The Scorchers dominated their qualifier against the Melbourne Stars from the beginning, thanks to a brilliant spell of bowling from Mitchell Johnson, who took three for three from four overs.



They restricted the Stars to 136 and chased that down comfortably with over three overs to spare to secure their position as hosts and a shot at a third BBL title.



The Sixers, meanwhile, had to take on the Brisbane Heat on enemy soil and only progressed after surviving the drama of a super over. Moises Henriques, who scored 64 in the innings proper, then smashed 18 of the Sixers' 22 in the super over—a total the Heat couldn't get near.



The nature of those wins are reflected in the market, with the Scorchers posted as $1.74 (AUD) favourites and the Sixers at $2.08, according to AustralianGambling.com.au.





These two teams met at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier in the tournament, with the Sixers restricting the Scorchers to their lowest total of the BBL campaign, eight for 130, with Mitchell Marsh the only Perth batsman to score more than 30.



The Sixers ran that total down with two overs to spare, with Sam Billings top scoring for 40 and A.J. Tye taking three for 15 for the losers.



But you couldn't get two more different pitches than the SCG and the WACA, and we can expect much higher scores in this match.



The market for the Scorchers' highest runscorer sees Michael Klinger, who has 263 runs for the tournament, as the $3.20 favourite, with Ian Bell a $4.20 pick and Sam Whiteman at $5.50.



Sean Abbott has the most wickets of any bowler in BBL 06 with 20 and has been the Sixers' leading wicket-taker in six of their nine games to date. He is $3.50 to do it again here, while Nathan Lyon, who took four wickets in his last match, is $3.75.



Similarly to the Scorchers, the Sixers haven't had a dominant runscorer through the tournament, but their leading man Daniel Hughes, who has 296 BBL 06 runs, is $3.75 top pick to lead their scorers in the final. Henriques is second pick at $4.50 and looks in good form heading into the decider.



Johnson is the bowler the Sixers most fear, and he is $3 to get the most wickets for the home side. Tye has 10 wickets for the BBL and is second pick at $3.50.