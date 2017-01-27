Australian Open Women's Final Betting Preview: Williams vs. Williams Odds

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Serena Williams and Venus Williams began their public rivalry 19 years ago on the courts of Melbourne Park and could be about to write the final chapter of it when they face off in the women's final of the Australian Open on Saturday.



It is doubtful that two siblings have ever shared such battles on the public stage, having played each other in eight Grand Slam finals. Between them, they have 29 major tournament wins, 22 to the younger Serena and seven to the older Venus.



But with both in their mid-30s and having not met in a Grand Slam decider in 7.5 years, it was widely thought that we would not see them playing each other on such a stage again.



However, the 2017 Australian Open has been a tournament of great surprises. Of the eight semifinalists across the men's and women's draws, six of them were over 30 and only two of them, Serena (No. 2) and men's No. 3 Stan Wawrinka were seeded inside the top eight.

Will the upsets roll on Saturday? Well, Serena, who has won eight of her past 11 matches against her sister and holds an overall 16-11 advantage across their careers, is $1.20 to lift the Daphne Akhurst Cup at the end of the tournament, according to Australian Gambling, with Venus at $5.





The odds are a fair reflection of where both are at in terms of current form and their careers. Serena hasn't dropped a set for the tournament and has looked every bit the player who has won nine of the past 18 Grand Slams.



The markets have her at $1.45 to win in straight sets, with a 2-1 set victory priced at $4.33.



Venus has played with renewed consistency and verve this tournament, but she's also had the draw fall her way. She has beaten only one seeded player on her way to the final and has used her experience edge over most of her opponents to outlast them.



She simply won't have that advantage against her sister, who has dominated her for the better part of the past decade. They last met in the 2015 U.S. Open, when Serena prevailed in three sets, and Serena swept her aside in straight sets on Venus' favored grass surface when they met in the fourth round of Wimbledon a few months earlier.



Venus is $9 to win the matchup with Serena in straight sets, something she hasn't done since the 2008 Wimbledon final, while she is $10 to win in three sets.

Venus will be giving her all in what could be her last shot at a Grand Slam title, but it would appear her little sister will have her measure again.