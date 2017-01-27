    NFL PlayoffsDownload App

    Super Bowl LI Betting Props: Odds on Lady Gaga, National Anthem, Coin Toss

    SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga performs the National Antem during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
    Focus On Sport/Getty Images
    January 27, 2017

    With another week of media hype leading up to Super Bowl 51 remaining until the biggest NFL game of the season, bettors already have myriad props to consider before kickoff.

    Nearly four months ago, it was announced that Lady Gaga would headline the Super Bowl halftime show, and sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark have enjoyed putting together props for what should be a memorable performance.

    While country star Luke Bryan was tabbed to sing the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 51, Gaga is expected to steal the show—outside of the players competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons—with her signature voice and outrageous outfits that have made her one of the most popular singers in the world.

    Will her hair be blonde like it has been throughout most of her career? If you think so, you will have to pay a price of -300 (bet $300 to win $100) to win that prop bet. If not, you can take back +200 (bet $100 to win $200).

     

    The favorite for what Gaga will be wearing during the halftime show is a hat/headdress at -150 followed by glasses/sunglasses (+200) and wings (+500). If you want to be even more specific with your betting and wager on her wearing a pink hat—like she does on her latest album cover—you can get +300 odds. What about a wardrobe malfunction? +500.

    With regard to Bryan, he has his own props as well. The average length of the last 11 national anthems has been just under two minutes (1:58 to be exact). The over/under on Bryan’s rendition is 2:15 with a -120 price on each side of that total. If you want to make some money on him, bet that he will forget or omit a word at +400.

    Then there are the traditional Super Bowl props involving the coin toss and Gatorade shower before and after the game. Tails has come up in 26 of the first 50 Super Bowls, but this wager remains a pick’em with each side at -105. As far as Gatorade goes, clear, green, yellow and orange are all +300 with purple the long shot at +1200.

