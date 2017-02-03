Patriots vs Falcons: Position-by-Position Matchup Breakdown for Super Bowl LI

1 of 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In many ways, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots present the best matchup for each other in Super Bowl LI. In many others, they offer the absolute worst matchup.

The team that can exploit the former while managing the latter will likely be the one wearing fresh championship gear Sunday night and swimming in confetti. Which leads to a series of questions, and a game within the game that will determine the final outcome.

Chief among them is whether Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler can at least somewhat slow the bounding tank-sized pass-snatcher otherwise known as Julio Jones. The Falcons receiver has logged eight games with 100-plus receiving yards in 2016-17, including the playoffs, and he did that even while missing two weeks.

If Jones wins the battle, then the Falcons have a chance to triumph in shootout fashion, as they so often do. But Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will also have to navigate his way around Devin McCourty, the Patriots safety whose vision and instincts often slam the door shut on open passing windows. The Patriots' third-ranked run defense will need to contain running back Devonta Freeman, as well. He's collected 209 yards from scrimmage over two playoff games.

The threats posed to the Falcons defense are numerous, too. Quarterback Tom Brady threw just two regular-season interceptions, and he's supported by one of the league's best pass-blocking offensive lines. He also has a uniquely skilled slot receiver in Julian Edelman who thrives in space.

Broadly, the Patriots defense that ranked first in average points allowed has to slow the Falcons' top-scoring offense. Then, a young but promising Falcons defense needs to avoid a roasting at the hands of an MVP-candidate quarterback.

The success or failure of those efforts comes back to those individual battles that will be either exploited or successfully managed. Let's dive deeper and break down the most important positional matchups.