Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Ashley Young Rumours

Manchester United are said to be hopeful that Paul Pogba can be a key persuasive influence in the club’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

According to a report from Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the Red Devils believe the "strong personal relationship" between the two Frenchmen can be a catalyst for a summer move. United are said to have isolated Griezmann as a major target at the end of the season, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to revamp his forward line.

"In recent months, United have involved Griezmann's friend and international team-mate Pogba in their attempts to sell the club to him as the ideal platform for the next stage of his career," said Castles. "Pogba—who has quickly established himself as a central figure in Mourinho's Manchester United—is said to be 'talking to the boy almost every day to push him to go.'"

During his time with Atletico, Griezmann has evolved into one of the most dangerous attacking players in world football. These numbers from Squawka Football sum up just how potent he is in front of goal:

Prising the forward away from the Vicente Calderon would be a big challenge for United, with Atletico in a strong position to demand an enormous fee for the 25-year-old.

After all, it’s not just goals Griezmann adds to a team. The forward possesses searing pace, can pick a pass and is versatile in where he can be deployed across the front line. Additionally, he’s a player who continues to make refinements to his game.

By signing Pogba in the summer, United proved they have the pulling power and capital to attract some of the world’s best footballers. However, Kieran Canning of AFP offered some insight as to why this deal may be tough for the Red Devils to get done:

United look to have a genuine interest in the Atletico man, so expect them to pull out all the stops in their attempts to land him this summer. Griezmann would surely be tempted to join the likes of Pogba at Old Trafford, but for the aforementioned reasons, it’d be no surprise to see the La Liga outfit dig their heels in.

Ashley Young to Stay at United

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News (h/t the Daily Mirror), United will not move on Ashley Young in the January window despite his struggle for minutes at Old Trafford.

In the piece, it’s suggested that West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Everton and Watford were considering a possible deal for the versatile 31-year-old, who has made just two starts in the Premier League this season. However, the Red Devils are said to be concerned over a lack of depth on the left flank.

Indeed, it’s noted that "following Memphis Depay's departure to Lyon, [Mourinho] has no intention of letting another one of his wide players leave."

Per Luckhurst, the winger has done a decent job when called upon, but he hasn't been involved in matchday squads recently:

Although Young's stock has fallen at Old Trafford in recent seasons, it’s understandable that Mourinho is keen to keep him around.

While he may no longer be a daring, dynamic threat in the final third of the field, the former Aston Villa man has shown his worth in a variety of positions on the pitch. Given that United remain involved in four competitions, that adaptability could be vital in the remaining weeks of the season.