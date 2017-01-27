Liverpool vs. Wolves: Jurgen Klopp's Key FA Cup 4th-Round Presser Comments

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his belief that the wind was a contributing factor in his team's EFL Cup semi-final loss against Southampton on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of his side's showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round, the Reds boss was asked about comments he made regarding the elements following the 1-0 loss to Saints at Anfield.

"The wind was really strange, it was difficult to handle," he told reporters after the match, per Evan Bartlett of The Independent.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, on Friday Klopp maintained the gusts at the team's home ground are a problem:

The 1-0 loss on the night meant a 2-0 defeat on aggregate for the Reds at the hands of Saints, who will play Manchester United next month in the competition final.

It was a result that continued a miserable beginning to 2017 for Liverpool. Klopp's side have struggled without Sadio Mane, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, as they've lacked the energy that was a hallmark of their play early in the campaign. Defensively, they're also failing to find any cohesion.

Even so, Klopp suggested that with a little more luck and few more favourable decisions from referees, the team would find themselves in a much better position:

And while the manager did admit morale has taken a hit following this poor run of results, the German said things can turn around quickly with a couple of wins:

Saturday's game presents an immediate opportunity for the Reds to get back to winning ways in what is a congested spell of the season for Klopp's side. With the matches coming thick and fast, Klopp also offered an insight into how difficult it can be to prepare for these contests.

"Between games we can't do a lot," he said, per Hamish Mackay of the Daily Mirror. "Yesterday recovery, today second day recovery and tomorrow we play. That's how it is."

Given the buildup of recent fixtures, not to mention an important showdown with Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday, it's going to be fascinating to see how Klopp approaches this one.

In the previous round against Plymouth Argyle, the manager made wholesale changes, and as a result, the fourth-tier side were able to take Liverpool to a replay. Klopp suggested there will be switches in personnel once again and revealed a couple of key men are doubtful for the match.

"We had a few knocks after the game," he said. "We will have to wait a little bit, there are a few changes we have to make. [Adam] Lallana got a cut, he needed stitches. We have to see how [Nathaniel] Clyne is, we rested him in the last game."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Klopp also spoke of the man who will be in the opposite dugout to him on Saturday, Paul Lambert. The Wolves boss, like the Liverpool manager, is held in high esteem by Borussia Dortmund, as helped the German side win the UEFA Champions League in 1997 when he was a player.

Klopp, who enjoyed seven prosperous years in charge of the Westfalenstadion club, revealed he knows Lambert well:

He also insisted the visitors, who are down in 18th in the Championship, will be a threat on Saturday:

The Liverpool manager also denied that Lazar Markovic's Anfield career is over, despite his return from Sporting CP and move to Hull City on loan: "Why should I say now no chance for [Markovic]? Why not? He's still a young boy. He has struggled with injuries. If he can stay fit and help Hull then it's easier for us to look at how he's doing."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

After a torrid run of games, there'll be a pressure on this Liverpool team to perform against Wolves and keep their hopes of silverware in another cup competition alive.

The visitors do have some dangerous players on their books and a manager in Lambert who won't be daunted by the challenge of going to Anfield. Nevertheless, whether it's blowing a gale or tranquil on Merseyside, the Reds will be expected to progress.