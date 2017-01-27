NXT TakeOver: San Antonio: Match Card, Full Preview and Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

At NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, we're going to get a good, long look at the state of WWE's development brand.

Before Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the NXT brand will have its own showcase of stars. And after the WWE draft last July and a number of departures, NXT hasn't yet found its footing with its current crop of talent.

As a result, this is one of the weakest lineups on paper in TakeOver history.

But when NXT invades the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, will we see the next wave of the third brand's elite emerge? Can Tye Dillinger shine against Sanity's headman? Can Roderick Strong prove he's among NXT blue-chippers? Will The Authors of Pain announce themselves a top tag team?

TakeOver: San Antonio will begin to answer those questions and more when the live event kicks off on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Match Card

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross (Women's Championship)

#DIY vs. The Authors of Pain w/Paul Ellering (Tag Team Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (NXT Championship)

Predictions

Strong over Almas

Young over Dillinger

Asuka retains

#DIY over The Authors of Pain

Nakamura over Roode

Match Previews

Midcard Battle

To round out the TakeOver card, WWE pitted two talented performers, who are still looking to make their mark on NXT, against each other.

Strong is a former Ring of Honor world champion with some of the crispest ring work you'll ever see. Almas is a luchador who thrilled Mexican audiences as La Sombra. Each man has yet to truly connect with the NXT fans.

This clash is a chance to change that.

Although, the wrestlers won't be helped by a strong pre-match narrative. Essentially, Almas challenged Strong after one of his recent wins. There is little hype surrounding this as a result, but perhaps their in-ring skills can offset that.

Sanity Overwhelms

The gang of crazed animals known as Sanity wanted Dillinger to join their ranks. The Perfect 10 wasn't interested.

The cost of not accepting a Faustian deal with Young and his Sanity crew is that Dillinger made an enemy in the process.

If Dillinger isn't headed to the main roster soon, this promises to be the start of a long, compelling rivalry. The Perfect 10 will have to survive Young's vicious ways as well as whatever the other Sanity members lurking at ringside have in mind.

Young's experience, the brewing animosity between these men and Dillinger's recent streak of strong performances have all the makings of a show-stealer.

Fatal 4-Way

Asuka demanded to face these three challengers all at once.

Royce and Kay, NXT's resident bullies, attacked her backstage. Sanity's Cross took cheap shots at the champ, too. Asuka is now set to unleash fury on everyone who dared come at her.

After felling every opponent to come her way since her NXT arrival, Asuka faces her toughest obstacle to date.

The Australian heel pair Royce and Kay will work together to take down Asuka. Cross is a frenzied beast who can hang with the champion in a slugfest.

Chances are Cross and Asuka's feud extends beyond this, as the two have shown excellent chemistry with each other so far.

Holding off the Monsters

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are set to play the Davids to Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain's Goliaths. #DIY, the easy-to-root-for babyface team, will be outsized by a large margin on Saturday.

But that won't equal a title change. It's only been since the last TakeOver special that Gargano and Ciampa have been champs.

They will play in-ring mentors to their raw big men rivals. Expect Gargano and Ciampa to carry the load, leading The Authors of Pain to their best showing yet.

This won't be nearly as good as the recent string of top-flight tag team matches on NXT cards thanks to The Revival not being involved.

The King of Strong Style Prevails

New Japan Pro Wrestling will collide with TNA as Nakamura and Roode battle in Saturday's marquee event.

Each man is far from being a developmental talent. Both Nakamura and Roode are part of NXT to give the brand star power. And it's that element that WWE is leaning on heavily here.

The build has been so-so. The story has been minimal. This is simply a clash of two warriors that diehard fans have long appreciated.

This should still be an excellent match.

The entrances alone will make this must-see thanks to the champion's and challenger's showmanship. And as Nakamura proved at TakeOver: Dallas last year, he can put on a masterpiece without a strong narrative foundation to work with.