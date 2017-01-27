Chelsea vs. Brentford: Antonio Conte's Key FA Cup 4th-Round Presser Comments

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed on Friday that back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in the transfer window if the Blues can find an adequate replacement.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Championship side Brentford on Saturday, the Italian said he wanted Begovic to stay.

He also revealed the Bosnian stopper will start against the Bees but opened the door for Begovic's departure should Chelsea find a replacement, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Matt Law of the Telegraph reported Celtic's Craig Gordon, on-loan Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez and Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera are potential replacements for Begovic.

There have also been rumours that veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic could leave the club in January, with Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard one of those reporting as much.

Per Twomey, Conte was giving little away concerning the Serbia international but brushed off the talk as mere speculation:

With Chelsea eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, Conte is well on track to win the title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, and it would not be a huge surprise if he were to lead the Blues to a domestic double.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are heavy favourites to prevail against fellow west Londoners Brentford, but Chelsea are unlikely to be at full strength for the encounter.

Per the club's Twitter feed, Conte confirmed that some fringe players will start in the FA Cup clash:

Even if the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante are on the bench or out of the squad, Chelsea should have more than enough quality to down Brentford at home.

Dean Smith's Bees lie 15th in the English second tier after losing their last two games, while Chelsea have won 13 of their last 14 matches.