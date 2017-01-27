    Copa del ReyDownload App

    Copa del Rey Draw 2017: Full Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, celebrates with team mates after scoring a penalty during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Barcelona will play Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the 2017 Copa del Rey as a result of Friday's draw.

    In the other semi-final, Celta Vigo will take on Alaves.

    Here is confirmation of the fixtures:

    2016-17 Copa del Rey Semi-Final Fixtures
    1st-Leg Homevs.1st-Leg Away
    Celta Vigovs.Alaves
    Atletico Madridvs.Barcelona
    AS

    The first legs will be played on February 1, while the return legs will played a week later on February 8. Matches could be scheduled a day earlier or later for TV purposes.

     

    Barcelona secured their place in the final four with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad, completing the job in style on Thursday after edging them out 1-0 in the first leg.

    The Blaugrana are in pursuit of their third consecutive Copa del Rey title and record 29th overall, while Atletico have won the competition 10 times.

    As noted by football journalist Rafael Hernandez, the draw is not what Barcelona would have been hoping for, but the tie being over two legs could benefit them:

    ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan believes the biggest winner from the draw is Real Madrid, who will see their two rivals wear each other down:

    Los Rojiblancos also progressed comfortably to the semis as they dispatched Eibar 5-2 across two legs.

    Barca beat Diego Simeone's side over two legs in the quarter-finals of the competition last season but lost against them over two legs at the same stage in the UEFA Champions League.

    Meanwhile, as Grup 14's Diana Kristinne noted, Celta and Alaves earned their dream draw by avoiding the two more illustrious sides:

    Celta have made the Copa del Rey final on three occasions in their history but lost them all, most recently in 2001.

    Should Alaves progress, they'll reach their first Copa del Rey final having fallen at the semi-final stage on four occasions.

    Neither side has ever won a major honour, so whomever progresses to the final has the chance to make history.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 