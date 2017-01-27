Copa del Rey Draw 2017: Full Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released
Barcelona will play Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the 2017 Copa del Rey as a result of Friday's draw.
In the other semi-final, Celta Vigo will take on Alaves.
Here is confirmation of the fixtures:
|2016-17 Copa del Rey Semi-Final Fixtures
|1st-Leg Home
|vs.
|1st-Leg Away
|Celta Vigo
|vs.
|Alaves
|Atletico Madrid
|vs.
|Barcelona
The first legs will be played on February 1, while the return legs will played a week later on February 8. Matches could be scheduled a day earlier or later for TV purposes.
Barcelona secured their place in the final four with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad, completing the job in style on Thursday after edging them out 1-0 in the first leg.
The Blaugrana are in pursuit of their third consecutive Copa del Rey title and record 29th overall, while Atletico have won the competition 10 times.
As noted by football journalist Rafael Hernandez, the draw is not what Barcelona would have been hoping for, but the tie being over two legs could benefit them:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
Barça obviously gets Atleti in the draw, at least it’s two legs instead of one.1/27/2017, 12:40:43 PM
ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan believes the biggest winner from the draw is Real Madrid, who will see their two rivals wear each other down:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Real Madrid even happier now thinking of demands on both Atletico and Barca - who in a week will have Copa 2nd leg [h], Alaves [a] & PSG [a]1/27/2017, 12:19:13 PM
Los Rojiblancos also progressed comfortably to the semis as they dispatched Eibar 5-2 across two legs.
Barca beat Diego Simeone's side over two legs in the quarter-finals of the competition last season but lost against them over two legs at the same stage in the UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, as Grup 14's Diana Kristinne noted, Celta and Alaves earned their dream draw by avoiding the two more illustrious sides:
Diana Kristinne @DianaKristinne
Well, at least one of Celta and Alavés gets to be in the final. Which is nice.1/27/2017, 12:16:32 PM
Celta have made the Copa del Rey final on three occasions in their history but lost them all, most recently in 2001.
Should Alaves progress, they'll reach their first Copa del Rey final having fallen at the semi-final stage on four occasions.
Neither side has ever won a major honour, so whomever progresses to the final has the chance to make history.
