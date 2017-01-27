Denis Suarez Could Replace 'Harry Potter' Andres Iniesta, Says Luis Enrique

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique believes Denis Suarez could become the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, whom he likened to Harry Potter.

Per Sport, Luis Enrique said: "He could be [Iniesta’s replacement], why not? Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it’s difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be."

Harry Potter is an apt comparison for Iniesta—the Spaniard's ability to create moments of magic is indeed virtually unrivalled.

Stepping into the midfielder's shoes is an almost impossible task for any player, as Iniesta is one of, if not the best of his generation.

The 32-year-old boasts superior numbers than his younger team-mate despite playing less this season, per Squawka:

Iniesta vs. Suarez 2016-17 La Liga Stats Iniesta Suarez Apps 9 17 Minutes 540 774 Assists 3 2 Chances Created 12 8 Total Passes 469 450 Total Forward Passes 320 228 Pass Completion 87% 88% Squawka

That said, Suarez is a promising player with the potential to achieve great things in his own right.

Suarez spent a season with Barcelona B earlier in his career but was sold to Villarreal. The Spaniard enjoyed some exceptional form there, racking up five goals and 13 assists, and he was re-signed by Barca last summer after just one campaign.

The 23-year-old netted twice for the Blaugrana on Thursday as they beat Real Sociedad 5-2 in the Copa del Rey, earning plaudits from football writer Simon Harrison:

Per football journalist Rafael Hernandez, Suarez is pleased with the chemistry he enjoys with Lionel Messi:

Such a connection will undoubtedly help him forge a successful career at the Camp Nou, as helping get the best out of Messi—and vice versa—is an excellent path to winning silverware and establishing a position in the starting lineup.

Iniesta's shadow will stretch long after he's hung up his boots, and comparisons such as these may not be the most helpful for Suarez's development, but they're inevitable—Suarez will have to learn to live with them.

Suarez is a technically gifted, creative player who has the tools to thrive at Barcelona, and if he can continue to develop, he may well be the first choice to replace Iniesta in the long run.