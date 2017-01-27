Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Reportedly Seeks Move, Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly frustrated by his lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and has asked his agent "to seek a move away" from the club.

According to Cadena Ser's El Larguero (via Football Espana), Morata feels let down by manager Zinedine Zidane having been promised opportunities after his summer return to Real from Juventus, and the 24-year-old "will actively try to leave the club" should the Frenchman remain as Los Blancos boss past the summer.

Per WhoScored.com, Morata has started only six of Real's 18 La Liga games in 2016-17—netting five goals—and played just 142 minutes in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Morata League Stats Club League Season Appearances (as a sub) Minutes Goals Assists Real Madrid La Liga 2016-17 6(7) 635 5 2 Juventus Serie A 2015-16 16(18) 1456 7 7 Juventus Serie A 2014-15 11(18) 1321 8 5 Real Madrid La Liga 2013-14 3(20) 559 8 - Real Madrid La Liga 2012-13 5(7) 399 2 1 WhoScored.com

Karim Benzema is Zidane's clear first-choice striker, while Cristiano Ronaldo is regularly fielded in the No. 9 role.

Competition is fierce for places in Real's attack, and Morata has spent much of the current campaign on the bench.

Even when he does get a start, he is often substituted early and has only played a full 90 minutes twice this season.

Morata was brought back to Real for £23 million in the summer after he spent two successful seasons at Juve, winning two Serie A titles and playing a key part as the Italians were runners-up in the 2014-15 Champions League.

He is an effective striker as he is both a goalscorer and provider, and he is able to link up well with players around him and carve out opportunities for himself.

There will likely be a number of top clubs interested in him potentially being available, and Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea have already been linked with the Spain international, per the Evening Standard's Goncalo Lopes.

Morata will not come cheap, though. Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to let him go but recently stated, per Diario Gol (via Metro): "If we get €60 million (£51 million) you can leave tomorrow."