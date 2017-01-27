Australian Open 2017 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will contest a fairytale Australian Open final on Sunday after rolling back the years at the 2017 competition.

Both players needed five sets to reach the showpiece, with Federer coming through a thriller with Stan Wawrinka on Thursday as he held off a comeback from his compatriot after taking the first two sets.

The following day, Nadal edged out Grigor Dimitrov in an epic match lasting almost five hours.

Here's the schedule for the unmissable contest:

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK) and WatchESPN (U.S.)

Federer has played some of his best tennis in Melbourne this year, battling his way to the final with some truly sumptuous play despite a difficult draw that saw him face fifth seed Kei Nishikori and 10th seed Tomas Berdych as well as Wawrinka.

Per BBC Sport's Jonathan Jurejko, he's determined to give his all in the final against his greatest rival:

I'll leave it all out here in Australia and if I can't walk for five months that's OK. Rafa has presented me the biggest challenge, I think I played him too may times on clay early in my career. I am probably his number one fan, his game is tremendous. We had some epic battles over the years and I think both of us would never have thought we would be playing here in a final.

After struggles with illness and injury in recent years, Nadal has also returned to form in some style.

Former tennis star Pat Cash hailed the Spaniard after he saw off the spirited Dimitrov in their semi-final:

The Bulgarian has long drawn comparisons with Federer throughout his career for his style of play, and Tennis Magazine's Ed McGrogan believes Dimitrov was the perfect player to prepare for the Swiss star:

Indeed, the pair's technique and shot-making are quite similar, albeit Federer has long been the superior of the two.

However, what was far from ideal was for Nadal to spend four hours and 56 minutes dispatching him less than 48 hours before the final with the No. 17 seed.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times provided further context to show just how long the pair were engaged in battle:

The No. 9 seed is a phenomenal athlete known for his incredible endurance, but the gruelling epic could take its toll, particularly if the match wears on.

Nadal will take heart from his superior record against his opponent, though. The 14-time Grand Slam winner leads their overall head-to-head record 23-11 and their Grand Slam final record 6-2.

Their record on hard court is somewhat closer at 9-7, but that remains in Nadal's favour, and on outdoor hard courts he leads 8-2—all of which suggests he's the more likely of the two to come out on top at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Federer has perhaps played the better tennis thus far, though, and has the benefit of an extra day's rest while Nadal was slogging through his match with Dimitrov, which could give him the edge.

The pair have produced some memorable finals in the past, and whoever wins, it may well be another that lives long in the memory.