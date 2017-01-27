Diego Maradona Defends Lionel Messi, Compares Argentina Star to Himself and Pope

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Diego Maradona has rejected the idea that Lionel Messi's lack of a FIFA World Cup win makes him a lesser player.

The Barcelona superstar has had huge success at club level and won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, but at international level, he has endured consistent disappointment, losing three finals with Argentina—one at the World Cup and twice in the Copa America—in each of the last three summers.

However, compatriot Maradona, a World Cup winner in 1986 who coached Messi in the national team from 2008 to 2010, insisted the 29-year-old's lack of silverware with Argentina in no way diminishes his numerous other achievements, per TyC Sports (via ESPN FC):

I am not going to tolerate that people say Messi is not the phenomenon that he is because he did not win a World Cup. Messi is a great player, regardless of whether he won the World Cup or not. At the age of 56, I can say that I have never seen anyone like Messi. I thank God that Messi is an Argentine. We have Messi, the Pope and me. Why would we burden him with claims that he is not a phenomenon if he does not win the World Cup? I won it because I got to play with guys like [Ricardo] Giusti, [Jorge] Burruchaga, [Nery] Pumpido, [Oscar] Ruggeri and many more.

Messi briefly turned his back on Argentina after their second consecutive Copa America final defeat to Chile last June.

He retired from international football after the defeat, seeming to resign himself to the fact he would never win a major international trophy having also lost the 2007 Copa America final to Brazil, per BBC Sport: "It's been four finals; I tried. It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it's over."

However, per The Independent, Messi returned to the international fold soon after and has played a key role in Argentina's recent qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Given that he is now back playing again with Argentina, Messi should have more opportunities to claim the major international trophy that has, so far, eluded him—the 2019 Copa America in Brazil follows Russia's 2018 World Cup.

There will be many who will agree with Maradona that Messi needs to do no more in his career to prove he is one of the best to ever play the game.

He is still in the peak of his career and will surely add to his current club haul of eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues before he hangs up his boots.

Along with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has been the defining player of the last decade, a legacy that cannot be taken away from him despite his lack of international medals.