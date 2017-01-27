Steven Gerrard Discusses Nerves over Liverpool Return, Jurgen Klopp and More

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has admitted he is "nervous and anxious" about his imminent return to Liverpool as a youth coach.

As confirmed last week, the 36-year-old Anfield legend will take up a role as a full-time academy coach next month having been in discussions with his former club since his retirement from football late last year, per Andy Hunter in the Guardian.

Former England captain Gerrard said that, while he is nervous about returning to the club where he played for most of his career, he is eager to get started and is not simply going back to Liverpool for sentimental reasons, per BBC Sport:

With me and Liverpool there will always be an emotional pull. But the decision to go back as a coach and what that entails, I couldn't really make that decision on sentiment or emotion because I'd have been doing it for the wrong reasons. I'm very excited but at the same time a little bit nervous and a little bit anxious because it's a brand new role, one that I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into.

Gerrard made more than 700 senior appearances for Liverpool between 1998 and his departure to LA Galaxy in 2015.

He led the Reds to their famous UEFA Champions League victory in 2005 and won the FA Cup twice, although he missed out on winning a Premier League title during his glittering career.

A return to Merseyside has seemed inevitable since he quit Galaxy after 18 months in Major League Soccer and called time on his playing career back in November.

There was the potential for him to make his return to English football elsewhere, but Gerrard turned down the chance to become manager of MK Dons late last year, per Mark Dobson in the Guardian.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

He revealed "there's no rush, no timescale," on when he will move into management and said "we'll have to wait and see if I'm going to be good enough," per BBC Sport.

It would certainly be little surprise to see Gerrard in the top job at Liverpool one day given that he led the Reds as captain for such a long time.

However, for now it is Jurgen Klopp in charge of the Reds, and Gerrard said he is "absolutely delighted" with the German being in the job and credited him with making Liverpool "one of the most exciting teams to watch," per BBC Sport.

As one of the more revered of Liverpool's former players Gerrard's influence as a youth coach could be very valuable in moulding future stars of the first team.