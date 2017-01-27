Australian Open 2017 Women's Final: Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

For the first time since 2009, Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final when they go head-to-head in the 2017 Australian Open.

Venus, 36, is the oldest woman to reach the final of the competition in the Open Era, and both she and Serena have turned back the clock with some impressive performances in Melbourne this year.

The winner will receive A$3.7 million. The runner-up will have to make do with $1.4 million or £1.15 million.

Here is the schedule for the match:

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK) and WatchESPN (U.S.)

Per ESPN Stats and Info, the clash between the two veterans is record-breaking:

It was at the Australian Open that the sisters first played each other professionally, all the way back in 1998.

Venus won that day and has beaten Serena on 10 occasions since, though Serena leads their head-to-head record 16-11 overall.

The younger Williams has also had more success in Grand Slam finals when the two have met there, having won six of their eight meetings thus far.

Despite that, Venus was hoping to face her 35-year-old sister in the final, as she revealed after beating Coco Vandeweghe to secure her place in the showpiece.

"It is unbelievable to watch Serena play tennis—the way she hits the ball and the competitor she is," she said, per BBC Sport. "It would be a dream to see here on the opposite side of the net on Saturday."

Her sister echoed her words, per the Australian Open's official Twitter feed:

Venus faced a stern test in her semi-final, as she came from a set down to beat Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

The New York Times' Ben Rothenberg hailed both her returning and her serving as she fought back:

She'll need both to be at her best to beat her sister—as strong a tournament as Vandeweghe had, Serena's power and aggression are virtually unrivalled, so there will be a significant step up in the quality of her opponent in the final.

The No. 13 seed is capable of coming out on top and winning her eighth Grand Slam singles title, but she'll need to put in a near-flawless performance if she's to do so.

Serena is yet to drop a set in the entire tournament—indeed, the only woman to come close to taking one off her was Barbora Strycova back in the fourth round—and her returns have been outstanding.

The world No. 2 has broken her opponents' serve at least four times in every match at the Open this year bar one, her second-round match with former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova, whom she still broke twice.

Considering she's not played more than two sets in any match, that's even more impressive.

With a record 23rd Grand Slam title on the line, it's difficult to see past Serena marching on when the two meet on Saturday.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in straight sets