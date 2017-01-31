Meet a Dozen Castoffs Who Could Play Key Roles for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI

14 of 14

Again, this isn't new. And what it comes down to is this: Belichick is a genius. I know that seems like an oversimplified explanation, but Occam's razor is a beautiful concept.

Belichick and the Patriots identify talent like nobody else. That's the only way to explain how they've been dominant for the better part of two decades—the only way to explain why they've defied all odds along with salary cap- and free agency-related parity in order to conceive the longest-lasting dynasty in the history of professional football.

Just look at the key players on their roster who aren't technically NFL reclamation projects. Brady wasn't deserted by other teams the way the dozen players listed above were, but he was passed on 198 times in the 2000 NFL draft. Top wide receiver Julian Edelman was the 232nd selection in 2009, and 41 players were selected ahead of All-Galaxy tight end Rob Gronkowski in the 2010 draft.

Give the Patriots an infinite number of third-round draft picks and they might never lose again. And while they try every spring to add as many picks as possible to their draft board, there are only so many players you can draft every year.

So they're forced to bide their time until their counterparts have lost hope in talented players who have either been overlooked or miscast (or both). And then they pounce, just as they did in the 12 examples above and with so many reclamation projects that came before that group (Rob Ninkovich, Wes Welker and Danny Woodhead, to name a few).

It's a clever system, described well here by Matt Williamson of FanRag Sports: "[Belichick] offers 10 cents on the dollar that the original team paid for their players in draft capital, and he brings former early picks to New England, where not only is there an unbelievable winning culture, but these talented players also have to quickly realize that the NFL can stand for 'Not For Long' and that they could be facing the point of career extinction if they don’t play well in New England."

But it also requires the Patriots to get the most out of handpicked players who best suit what they do.

"I think these coaches just put players in positions that they’re the best at," McClellin said recently, per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe. "They’re not going to put players in any positions that they’re not good at, so I think that’s the main difference. They put you in positions that you do well in. They don’t care when you were drafted or how you did in other places. They just care about what you’re doing now."

