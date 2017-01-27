    Louisiana Tech BasketballDownload App

    Louisiana Tech Finishes Game vs. UAB with 4 Players After Bench-Clearing Brawl

    NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 25: A general view of a basketball resting on the court during a game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym on February 25, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Thursday night's college basketball game between Louisiana Tech and UAB ended on an ugly note as the benches cleared in an all-out brawl at the Bartow Arena. 

    Due to mass ejections, Louisiana Tech was forced to finish the game in which it lost 79-70 with just four players, via SI.com:

    Per SI.com, UAB's Hakeem Baxter attempted to punch Louisiana Tech's Jacobi Boykins, which started the altercation. But most of the ejections were due to players leaving the bench, which is against NCAA rules.

    UAB had just six players by the final buzzer, but it was enough to hold on for the win. 

