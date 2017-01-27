Louisiana Tech Finishes Game vs. UAB with 4 Players After Bench-Clearing Brawl

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Thursday night's college basketball game between Louisiana Tech and UAB ended on an ugly note as the benches cleared in an all-out brawl at the Bartow Arena.

Due to mass ejections, Louisiana Tech was forced to finish the game in which it lost 79-70 with just four players, via SI.com:

Per SI.com, UAB's Hakeem Baxter attempted to punch Louisiana Tech's Jacobi Boykins, which started the altercation. But most of the ejections were due to players leaving the bench, which is against NCAA rules.

UAB had just six players by the final buzzer, but it was enough to hold on for the win.