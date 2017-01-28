Senior Bowl 2017: A Full Scouting Guide for This Year's Game

2 of 7

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The most impressive player this week was likely Haason Reddick of Temple. Listed as a 6'2", 237-pound inside linebacker on the Senior Bowl roster, many may think of Reddick as simply a weak-side linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, given his size, but there are several layers to his background.

When he joined the Temple football program out of high school, he was a walk-on cornerback. Like Robby Anderson, though, who made the New York Jets last season as an undrafted wide receiver, Reddick also transitioned from playing cornerback for the Owls. Reddick moved from an off-the-ball linebacker role to a defensive role later in his career.

Reddick has the potential to play on the edge in the NFL, but his size is going to be the first line in his scouting report for any team that evaluates him as a front-seven defender. During Wednesday practices, Reddick was finally allowed to participate in one-on-ones against offensive linemen, where he thrived.

The top tackle prospect at the Senior Bowl practices was Antonio Garcia of Troy. He weighed in at 293 pounds on Tuesday morning, and he holds that weight well. Just purely from an aesthetic perspective, he's similar to the Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith and the New Orleans Saints' Terron Armstead.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, Garcia has been locked into a Day 2 projection by NFL teams. No offensive lineman is perfect in one-on-ones, as practice drills are built to have defensive linemen win by design, but Garcia looked the part.

Garcia has movement skills that are rarely seen by college tackles, let alone one from a mid-major project. There were times when his finishing ability was taken as extra effort by defenders, and things got chippy. That's about as big of a compliment as you can give a bookend.

There were a pair of receivers who did well this week—North Carolina's Ryan Switzer and Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp.

Switzer proved that he wasn't just a slot threat at the next level by torching some of the best cornerbacks in college football during red-zone drills. Switzer's slant and fade releases look the same, which is why he might have a chance to put up red-zone production that doesn't typically correlate with players of his size (5'9", 179 lbs).

That's one reason why Washington's John Ross, a 5'11" receiver who had 17 touchdowns in 2016, is regarded as a top wideout prospect, and Switzer slowly inched his way up this week.

Last year's East-West Shrine Game MVP was Vernon Adams of Oregon, a graduate transfer from Eastern Washington. He might not have even been the best player in his passing offense with the Eagles.

Kupp, who posted 37 receiving touchdowns with Adams and 36 without him, may be the highest-drafted prospect in the history of the program in April. Kupp doesn't have outstanding speed or size, but he checks all the boxes for a receiver's baseline talent, and in today's NFL, when you need four receivers to trust in any given game, he's going to be viewed as a Day 2 selection by just about everyone.