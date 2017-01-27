NBA All-Star Rosters 2017: East, West Starters, Reserves and Likely Injury Subs

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Game reserve lists were released on Thursday night, and there's plenty to discuss after the reveal.

Let's take a look at the full rosters, as well as three players who could be called upon if a starter or reserve can't go on February 19.

Afterward, you'll find three thoughts on the All-Star Game rosters.

Eastern Conference

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls)

Reserves

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets), John Wall (Washington Wizards), Isaiah Thomas (Boston Celtics), Paul Millsap (Atlanta Hawks), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Paul George (Indiana Pacers)

Top Three Potential Injury Subs (in Order)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Dwight Howard (Atlanta Hawks), Al Horford (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Starters

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs), Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Reserves

DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz), Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)

Top Three Potential Injury Subs (in Order)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) would be here, but he may miss some time after suffering a hip injury in Thursday's game. The Nuggets' public relations team reports an X-ray was negative and that he'll be getting an MRI on Friday. Hopefully Jokic, who has quickly become one of the most fun NBA players to watch, gets back on the court stat.



(Rosters via the official NBA release.)

Three All-Star Game Roster Thoughts

1. The Powerful Point Guard Position

Six point guards made the Eastern Conference All-Star team: Wall, Walker, Thomas, Irving, Lowry and Antetokounmpo (who was listed as a frontcourt player but for all intents and purposes plays as an unconventional point for Milwaukee).

Three made it from the Western Conference, the NBA MVP from the last two seasons (Curry) and the front-runners for the MVP this year (Westbrook and Harden).

The quality and quantity of the point guard position is simply remarkable. Has any position ever been more powerful at a given time in NBA history? It's doubtful.

What's most remarkable, however, is who didn't make the game.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, one of the best two-way guards in the NBA, and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging 26 points per contest, are staying at home. Also, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul would be playing if he wasn't injured.

It's a golden age for point guard (and professional basketball too). Enjoy it while it lasts.

2. Joel Embiid Gets Robbed

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn't hide his feelings about missing the All-Star Game Thursday:

Embiid may have a minutes restriction, and he may sit the second game of every back-to-back set, but when he's in, he's unstoppable. He's averaging 20 points and eight rebounds in only 25 minutes per game this season and has all of Philadelphia finally trusting the process.

The 76ers are only three losses behind the Chicago Bulls, who are reeling and aren't exactly subtle about their feelings toward each other, for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. A turnaround from finishing 10-72 last year to making the playoffs this year would be phenomenal; the fact that we're even talking about it is incredible.

Embiid is by far the No. 1 reason for the turnaround. He's injected life into what has been a lifeless 76ers team for the better part of this decade and deserved to make the game ahead of multiple All-Star Game reserves.

3. Cavs and Warriors Dominate the All-Star Game Rosters

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors make up nearly 30 percent of All-Star Game representatives this season.

The only other team sending more than one player to the game is Toronto, who is represented by the backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

The Dubs are sending four players, which has happened seven times in NBA All-Star Game history, per NBA-AllStar.com. Remarkably, the 1983 76ers not only sent four players to the game, but three of them started: Moses Malone, Mo Cheeks and Julius Erving. Unsurprisingly, the 76ers won the NBA Finals that season.