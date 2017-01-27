Cyrus Habibi-Likio to Oregon: Ducks Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Scout.com

Four-star running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio announced his commitment to Oregon's 2017 recruiting class Thursday:

Hailing from Mountain View, California, he is the No. 4 running back in his home state and the No. 23-ranked rusher in the nation, according to Scout.

The 6'1", 200-pound prospect has been lighting it up in the backfield at St. Francis High School thanks to his intangibles, which should make him a handful in the Pac-12.

Habibi-Likio is a strong runner who can dish out hits as well as he can take them while the ball is in his hands.

But what makes him such a difficult runner to get a hold of is his agility, which helps him stop on a dime and change direction quickly:

His skills made him a popular target, especially on the West Coast, as he received offers from California, Southern California, Utah, Boise State, Arizona, UCLA and Washington, among others, per Mike Lefkow of the Mercury News.

But on Jan. 20, just before the Polynesian Bowl, Habibi-Likio dropped a hint as to where he was headed:

He'll be joining a program with a crowded backfield, though. The Ducks' top two rushers, Royce Freeman and Tony Brooks-James, will return for the 2017 season, which means Habibi-Likio might not see the field as a freshman.

When the opportunity presents itself, though, Oregon should be eager to unleash its newest addition.