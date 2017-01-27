Lakers vs. Jazz: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Points haven't always flowed at a steady pace for the Utah Jazz (30-18) this season, but they've been able to lean on their defense to pick up the slack in a pinch.

Thursday's 96-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (16-34) at Vivint Smart Home Arena was a prime example.

Although the Jazz shot 40.7 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three and boasted just three double-figure scorers, they clamped down and prevented the Lakers' slew of volume scorers from catching fire.

All told, the Lakers shot 42.9 percent from the field and 4-of-14 from three on a night when they were led by 20 points from Lou Williams. Jordan Clarkson and Ivica Zubac added 16 points apiece off the bench, but it wasn't enough as only one Lakers starter (Nick Young, 13 points) finished in double figures.



Gordon Hayward was Utah's steadiest scorer in the uneven outing, compiling 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Rudy Gobert added nine points and 13 rebounds, but his most significant contributions came in the form of six blocks.

Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Swaggy P Hits a Nasty Three-Pointer Versus the Pacers Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Mozgov Receives Championship Ring Julius Randle Steal and Dunk Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

However, it was evident throughout the early going that the Jazz didn't have a significant upper hand even though the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back.

Utah's offense sputtered to concerning degrees against the Lakers' porous defense, and three-point attempts repeatedly clanged off iron during a disappointing 44-point first half.

Quin Snyder's defense also wasn't up to snuff as the second quarter came to a close, and it reflected poorly on a team that appeared to be going through the motions at times, according to Basketball Insiders' Ben Dowsett:

But once the third quarter rolled around, the Jazz were able to remedy their woes in the energy department.

Gobert anchored the defense with elite rim protection, and he denied the Lakers repeatedly to spark the Jazz in a big way, as the NBA showed on Twitter:

The Jazz proceeded to rip off a 16-0 run to take a 10-point lead through three quarters, and the momentum shift was exemplified by a monster alley-oop from Joe Ingles to Hayward:

Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Swaggy P Hits a Nasty Three-Pointer Versus the Pacers Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Mozgov Receives Championship Ring Julius Randle Steal and Dunk Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

With the Lakers reeling, the Orange Country Register's Bill Oram noted there weren't many silver linings L.A. could turn to after 36 minutes:

Utah was able to maintain a grip on the lead, but the Lakers showed some encouraging fight down the stretch when they used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to four with under five minutes remaining.

L.A. continued to hang around through the game's closing stages, but a full-fledged comeback wasn't in the cards as Utah came up with just enough crunch-time buckets to keep Luke Walton's squad at bay.

Now that their two-game losing streak has been snapped, the Jazz can refocus and set their sights on a suddenly attainable No. 4 seed thanks, in part, to the Los Angeles Clippers' injury woes.

In order to keep the good mojo flowing, though, the Jazz will have to come up with a big effort against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The same can't be said for the Lakers, who have lost three in a row.

If there's any good news, though, it's that the Lakers will be off until Tuesday as they go back to the drawing board and seek to snap out of a funk that's consumed them since the calendar flipped over.

Postgame Reaction

After the win, Hayward spoke to TNT about Thursday's All-Star nod and the win, as Utah's official Twitter account documented:

He also offered some thoughts on whether Gobert's All-Star snub could motivate him moving forward: "I don't think he needs it [the motivation]," he said, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "He's out to prove that he's the best big man in the league."

The Lakers, meanwhile, focused on what's to come rather than dwelled on the loss.

According to Mike Trudell of the team's official website, Walton told reporters he hopes to have D'Angelo Russell (knee, calf) and Julius Randle (illness) back for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Zubac, in particular, sounded excited about the idea of teaming up with Russell now that he's a regular in Walton's rotation, per Trudell:

However, Zubac did note that he's not satisfied simply because he's been able to post impressive numbers in recent games.

"I’m trying to do my best but it’s not good if we don’t get a win, it doesn’t feel right, whatever I do...when we lose," he said on Spectrum Sportsnet, per Lakers Nation's Serena Winters.