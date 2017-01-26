Carlton Bragg Jr. Suspended Indefinitely: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks suspended sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. indefinitely Thursday for a violation of team rules, according to the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell.

Head coach Bill Self did not specify which rules Bragg broke, but he clarified the forward was not disciplined for a current investigation into an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at the men's basketball team's dorm, per Newell.

According to the Associated Press, no charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation. However, five Jayhawks men's basketball players are reportedly listed as witnesses.

Unfortunately for Kansas and Bragg, turmoil has defined his 2016-17 season.

He was previously suspended after being accused of domestic violence, but those charges were dropped and ultimately reversed after surveillance video emerged showing the initial accuser, Saleeha Soofi, placing her hands on him first, per the Kansas City Star's Hunter Woodall.

With Bragg out for the foreseeable future, Landen Lucas will have to shoulder a heavier load on the defensive end alongside Josh Jackson.