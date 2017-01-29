WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Matches: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Card

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is upon us, and Sunday night, the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will battle for the opportunity to headline wrestling's grandest event, WrestleMania 33.

While all eyes will be on the annual 30-man extravaganza, headlined this year by the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, there is a plethora of undercard matches that should affect the build to this April's spectacular.

Kevin Owens will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a match where the champion's best friend, Chris Jericho, will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

AJ Styles and John Cena will renew their rivalry when The Phenomenal One defends the WWE Championship against The Leader of the Cenation in SmackDown Live's sole contribution to the actual pay-per-view card.

Charlotte Flair will look to extend her pay-per-view win streak when she defends the Raw Women's Championship against Bayley, and Rich Swann will defend his cruiserweight title against the dangerous Neville.

Who can fans expect to walk away victorious from those bouts, as well as the three pre-show matches, building momentum for themselves at the most important time of the year?

Find out with these last-minute prognostications.