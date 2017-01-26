    Cincinnati BengalsDownload App

    Adam 'Pacman' Jones: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Bengals CB's Future

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Veteran cornerback Adam Jones' future with the Cincinnati Bengals has become unclear after his Jan. 3 arrest in which he was charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance, misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.  

    Jones' Future With Bengals Uncertain

    Thursday, Jan. 26

    According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer on Thursday, the Bengals have "not yet refined [their] position on Jones' status on the team for 2017."

    Owczarski added that the Bengals have yet to make an official statement about Jones' arrest and won't make a decision on his future until the "review of all of the information surrounding the case is concluded."

    On Jan. 23, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the case has been put on hold until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell administers punishment on Jones. 

    The 33-year-old has had constant run-ins with the law. Since the Tennessee Titans drafted him with the No. 6 pick in 2005, he's been arrested at least nine times, per Adi Joseph of Sporting News. 

    One of those incidents held him out for the entire 2007 season and ended his time with the Titans and held him out for seven games the following year with the Dallas Cowboys

    He was out of the NFL in 2009, but the Bengals took a chance on him in 2010, and he became a serviceable cornerback and kick returner. 

    In seven seasons with the Bengals, he's racked up 11 interceptions and 329 tackles. The team re-signed him to a three-year, $22 million deal prior to the 2016 season, per Spotrac.

    Jones' off-field actions, though, could force the Bengals to cut him regardless of the punishment the NFL hands down to him. He will have an opportunity to appeal any possible suspension through the NFL Players Association.  

