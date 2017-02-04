The Best Inside-Outside Duos in College Basketball in 2016-17

2 of 12

Allonzo Trier Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Before getting into the top 10 we must take time to point out a duo that has only been able to play together four times this season, not enough to warrant a ranking but enough to see just how good they work together.

Forward Lauri Markkanen, a 7-footer from Finland, has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season. He's leading Arizona in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (7.7) as well as made three-pointers (55); his 50 percent accuracy is good enough for fourth-best in the country if he took a few more shots.

Most of that came before the Wildcats got their best returning player, 6'5" sophomore guard Allonzo Trier, back from a 19-game NCAA suspension for failing a drug test. Since his return he's averaged 14.8 points and 3.8 assists, and he's still getting up to game speed after missing so much time.

Had Trier been available all season this duo would no doubt have been on our list and near the top. By year's end, with more and more games played together, that pair could get Arizona to its first Final Four since 2001.