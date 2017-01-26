UFC on Fox 23: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

1 of 5

There's a lot of pop in this little main card.

UFC on Fox 23, going down this Saturday from Denver, Colorado, isn't getting the same run as most other Fox cards. It's certainly not getting the same run as the last Fox card, which featured Paige VanZant. It's certainly not getting the same run as a pay-per-view.

Be careful about overlooking this one, though. The four-fight main show on "big Fox" features at its head a title eliminator between the two highest-ranked women's bantamweights in the company. Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena are both exciting fighters with interesting games, and their main event is also a favorite for Fight of the Night.

It would be even more of a favorite if it weren't for the co-main event. Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal are both great fighters capable of great violence. And you best watch out for Masvidal, who appears fully motivated for this one based on his stated desire to, you know, break Cerrone's face.

Get up to speed with those two contests and more with our B/R MMA staff predictions team. Revel in our breakdowns, or just laugh at our crazy picks. Steven Rondina. Craig Amos. Nathan McCarter. And myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.