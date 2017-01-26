    NBADownload App

    Knicks Reportedly Contacted Clippers About Carmelo Anthony Trade

    DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 25, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    The New York Knicks, in search of a roster shake-up, have reportedly started calling teams regarding potential deals involving Carmelo Anthony.

    Among those clubs are the Los Angeles Clippers.

    While The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix reported Thursday the Knicks have also reached out to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers about a deal centering around Anthony, they noted the Clippers "are a team that would interest" the 32-year-old.

    The motive, according to Wojnarowski and Mannix, revolves around the Knicks' desire to "to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract, and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis."

    What's Left on Carmelo Anthony's Contract
    SeasonBase SalaryYear Type
    2016-17$24,559,380Guaranteed
    2017-18$26,243,760Guaranteed
    2018-19$27,928,140Early-Termination Option
    Source: Spotrac

    In a separate report Thursday, the New York Daily News' Frank Isola confirmed the Clippers and Knicks have discussed a deal that would send Anthony to Los Angeles. However, the Knicks reportedly would not receive Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin as compensation for the nine-time All-Star.

    Instead, a package for Anthony "would likely include one or even two players from the group of Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick or Austin Rivers," according to Isola.

    Based on Anthony's pedigree, that's hardly an enticing haul. Plus, the Clippers don't have much in the way of draft picks to trade. According to RealGM, the Clippers owe their 2017 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors and their 2019 first-round selection to the Boston Celtics.

    Thanks to the league's Stepien Rulewhich prohibits teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive yearsthe best the Clippers could do is deal the Knicks a 2021 first-rounder.

    Contingencies also abound.

    Even if the two sides agree to the framework of a deal, Anthony would have to waive his no-trade clause for the transaction to be finalized.

    With that said, Anthony has appeared more amenable to entertaining that option lately.

    "I mean, if they want to go in a different direction, that's something that I have to consider," he said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "I would have to consider that."

    With less than a month to go until the Feb. 23 trade deadline, Anthony's name figures to dominate the rumor mill as the Knicks intensify their search for a trade partner who can accommodate their desire to start rebuilding.

