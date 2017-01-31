Addition by Subtraction: Sports Superstars That Just Might Have to Go

2 of 10

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

NBA teams will more than just kick the tires if the Sacramento Kings make 27-year-old DeMarcus Cousins available for trade.

But is he worth it?

The easy answer is “yes” based on career numbers of 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. And his stats this season through 44 games are even better, as he’s posting an eye-popping 28.0/10.2/4.4 line.

And yet Cousins is a polarizing figure because he has gained a reputation as a player who can’t be coached, and whose emotions often derail his game.

He has caused plenty of publicity nightmares for Kings management, and even with his impressive array of skills, he has yet to lead Sacramento to the playoffs in his six full seasons.

The Kings could rebuild by trading Cousins for players and draft picks, but would they be giving up on a potential future Hall of Fame center?

And if they keep him, can they control his behavior?

In a recent profile, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN wrote that the key to keeping Cousins happy is establishing trust, something that Kings management has not done well the past few years.

At this point, it does seem as if team chemistry would improve if Cousins was traded, but does Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive have the will to do it?

Time will tell.