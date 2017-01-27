Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Thursday

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen, Colorado got underway on Thursday with five different events taking over the slopes.

Among them, four were finals that helped decipher who the best extreme athletes in the world are. Here is a look at the medal results:

2017 Winter X Games Results: Thursday, Jan. 26 Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive Final Competitor (Country) Time Gold Mike Schultz (USA) 3:33.855 Silver Garrett Goodwin (USA) 3:39.774 Bronze Jeff Tweet (USA) 3:44.905 Snowmobile SnoCross Final Competitor (Country) Time Gold Petter Narsa (SWE) 9:53.911 Silver Adam Renheim (SWE) 9:56.750 Bronze Lincoln Lemieux (USA) 9:58.195 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Competitor (Country) Score Gold Hailey Langland (USA) 66.00 Silver Anna Gasser (AUT) 64.00 Bronze Julia Marino (USA) 61.00 Snowboard SuperPipe Final Competitor (Country) Score Gold Scotty James (AUS) 90.00 Silver Matt Ladley (USA) 80.00 Bronze Taylor Gold (USA) 79.00 XGames.ESPN.com

Trick Highlights

While the first two final events didn't entail many tricks with the SnoCross adaptive final and the SnoCross final, the last two of the night provided plenty of fireworks.

In the women's snowboard Big Air final, Hailey Langland of the United States became the first woman to ever land a cab double cork 1080 at the X Games.

Through her first two attempts of the night, the 16-year-old sat in seventh place before her monster trick delivered her the gold:

It was enough to overtake Austria's Anna Gasser, who had to settle for silver despite a near-perfect landing on her first run, via the X Games:

From the women's Big Air, to the men's SuperPipe Final, Australia's Scotty James got the night started off in grand fashion with a huge run that included a single frontside 90 roll, via the X Games:

The run earned him a score of 90, which was more than enough to take gold. Silver medalist Matt Ladley of the United States finished 10 points behind James.

But he put on a solid showing nonetheless as he took full advantage of the thin Colorado air, via the X Games:

Among other notable names, America's Shaun White finished in 11th while Taylor Gold could not live up to his surname and took the bronze medal.

Friday will usher in four more finals, including the women's SuperPipe and the men's Big Air.