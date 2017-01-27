    Winter SportsDownload App

    Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Thursday

    KREISCHBERG, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 17: Scotty James of Australia competes during the Men's Halfpipe Final of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championship 2015 on January 17, 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    The 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen, Colorado got underway on Thursday with five different events taking over the slopes. 

    Among them, four were finals that helped decipher who the best extreme athletes in the world are. Here is a look at the medal results:

    2017 Winter X Games Results: Thursday, Jan. 26
    Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive FinalCompetitor (Country)Time
    GoldMike Schultz (USA)3:33.855
    SilverGarrett Goodwin (USA)3:39.774
    BronzeJeff Tweet (USA)3:44.905
    Snowmobile SnoCross FinalCompetitor (Country)Time
    GoldPetter Narsa (SWE)9:53.911
    SilverAdam Renheim (SWE)9:56.750
    BronzeLincoln Lemieux (USA)9:58.195
    Women's Snowboard Big Air FinalCompetitor (Country)Score
    GoldHailey Langland (USA)66.00
    SilverAnna Gasser (AUT)64.00
    BronzeJulia Marino (USA)61.00
    Snowboard SuperPipe FinalCompetitor (Country)Score
    GoldScotty James (AUS)90.00
    SilverMatt Ladley (USA)80.00
    BronzeTaylor Gold (USA)79.00
    XGames.ESPN.com

    Trick Highlights

    While the first two final events didn't entail many tricks with the SnoCross adaptive final and the SnoCross final, the last two of the night provided plenty of fireworks. 

    In the women's snowboard Big Air final, Hailey Langland of the United States became the first woman to ever land a cab double cork 1080 at the X Games. 

    Through her first two attempts of the night, the 16-year-old sat in seventh place before her monster trick delivered her the gold:

    It was enough to overtake Austria's Anna Gasser, who had to settle for silver despite a near-perfect landing on her first run, via the X Games:

    From the women's Big Air, to the men's SuperPipe Final, Australia's Scotty James got the night started off in grand fashion with a huge run that included a single frontside 90 roll, via the X Games:

    The run earned him a score of 90, which was more than enough to take gold. Silver medalist Matt Ladley of the United States finished 10 points behind James. 

    But he put on a solid showing nonetheless as he took full advantage of the thin Colorado air, via the X Games:

    Among other notable names, America's Shaun White finished in 11th while Taylor Gold could not live up to his surname and took the bronze medal.

    Friday will usher in four more finals, including the women's SuperPipe and the men's Big Air. 

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 