Bulls' Dwyane Wade Surpasses 21,000 Career Points Wednesday

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade topped 21,000 career points scored in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, per NBA on Twitter.

Wade finished the night with a season-high 33 points, pushing him 24 points above the 21,000-point mark. He's just the 34th player in NBA history to reach the milestone, per Basketball-Reference.com. Unfortunately, his effort didn't prevent the Bulls from falling 119-114 to the Atlanta Hawks.

While the Bulls had won their two previous games, Wade addressed the media following Wednesday's contest and questioned some of his younger teammates' desire, commitment and effort, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson.

The comments caused a bit of a rift in Chicago's locker room, as some of the younger players disagreed with Wade's take. A couple fired back at him, including second-year point guard Jerian Grant on Twitter.

After Chicago's loss Wednesday, the team now sits 23-24 on the campaign, good for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The team's struggles this season likely played into everything boiling over Wednesday evening.

The situation should pass eventually, but Wade's achievement will live on in the record books. With three championships under his belt, the veteran has little to prove for the remainder of his career.