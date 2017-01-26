Bulls' Dwyane Wade Surpasses 21,000 Career Points Wednesday

    NBADownload App

    ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 24: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 24, 2017 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida Or. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffJanuary 27, 2017

    Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade topped 21,000 career points scored in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, per NBA on Twitter.

    Wade finished the night with a season-high 33 points, pushing him 24 points above the 21,000-point mark. He's just the 34th player in NBA history to reach the milestone, per Basketball-Reference.com. Unfortunately, his effort didn't prevent the Bulls from falling 119-114 to the Atlanta Hawks.

    While the Bulls had won their two previous games, Wade addressed the media following Wednesday's contest and questioned some of his younger teammates' desire, commitment and effort, per the Chicago Tribune's  K.C. Johnson.

    The comments caused a bit of a rift in Chicago's locker room, as some of the younger players disagreed with Wade's take. A couple fired back at him, including second-year point guard Jerian Grant on Twitter.

    After Chicago's loss Wednesday, the team now sits 23-24 on the campaign, good for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The team's struggles this season likely played into everything boiling over Wednesday evening.

    The situation should pass eventually, but Wade's achievement will live on in the record books. With three championships under his belt, the veteran has little to prove for the remainder of his career.

