    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Tight end O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after scoring a 68-yard touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Ryan McCrystalFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    One of the busiest weeks of the NFL draft season is wrapping up in Mobile, Alabama, as representatives from all 32 teams are scouting some of the top prospects at the Senior Bowl.

    Senior Bowl week often stirs up some juicy NFL draft rumors and causes some prospects to rise and fall on draft boards.

    Based on the performances from the past week in Mobile, here's a look at an updated NFL mock draft, followed by a breakdown of a few notable selections, featuring some of the hottest prospects from the Senior Bowl:

    2017 NFL Mock Draft
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal AdamsSSLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Mike WilliamsWRClemson
    6New York JetsMarshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik HookerFSOhio State
    8Carolina PanthersSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben FosterLBAlabama
    10Buffalo BillsSidney JonesCBWashington
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Teez TaborCBFlorida
    13Arizona CardinalsCorey DavisWRW. Michigan
    14Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Tre'Davious WhiteCBLSU
    15Indianapolis ColtsLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin CookRBFlorida State
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowellDLMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJohn RossWRWashington
    20Denver BroncosRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    21Detroit LionsTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    22Miami DolphinsForrest LampOGW. Kentucky
    23New York GiantsTakkarist McKinleyDE/LBUCLA
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    25Houston TexansGarett BollesOTUtah
    26Seattle SeahawksCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    28Dallas CowboysGareon ConleyCBOhio State
    29Green Bay PackersMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTim WilliamsLBAlabama
    31Atlanta FalconsDeMarcus WalkerDLFlorida State
    32New England PatriotsJarrad DavisLBFlorida

            

    1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty
    Scott Halleran/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns were active on the trade market leading up to and during the 2016 NFL draft, but their top pick in 2017 probably isn't on the market.

    The consensus around the league seems to be that Cleveland is locked in on Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

    Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently polled NFL executives on who the Browns will select with the top pick, and the votes came back with a clean sweep for Garrett.

    "Don't overthink it," one of the anonymous executives told Jeremiah. "Garrett is an elite talent at the second-most important position on the field."

    Even some members of the Browns' current roster seem to be pushing for the addition of Garrett.

    Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, and while he didn't reference any prospects by name, he stated his wish for the No. 1 pick to be a pass-rusher.

    Adding Garrett would not only be a wise move based on his perceived value but would also fill a glaring need in Cleveland. The Browns managed just 26 sacks this past season, led by rookie Emmanuel Ogbah's six.

                         

    18. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Tight end O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs to the end zone after making a 68-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship G
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Over the past two seasons, tight end Delanie Walker has developed into quarterback Marcus Mariota's go-to weapon in the passing game. However, Walker will turn 33 years old in August and has just two years remaining on his contract, according to Spotrac.

    Tennessee doesn't necessarily need to address the tight end position immediately. However, since the Titans have two first-round selections and the 2017 tight end class is loaded with talent, it might be a good time to invest in the future of the position.

    O.J. Howard is arguably the most well-rounded tight end in this draft class, and his skill set is similar to Walker's.

    While Howard is a talented weapon as a receiver, his role at Alabama also required him to develop proficient blocking skills, which many young tight ends lack in this era of spread offenses.

    Due to their versatile skill sets, Walker and Howard could be used on the field in two-tight end sets in Tennessee, adding some new looks to the Titans offense and further expanding Mariota's game.

    Howard was among the few Alabama players who elected to participate in the Senior Bowl and has reportedly stood out in practice. NFL.com's Mike Mayock identified Howard as one of his standouts Tuesday, praising his blocking skills and comparing him to Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

                  

    22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp

    HUNTINGTON, WV - NOVEMBER 28: Forrest Lamp #76 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in action against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on November 28, 2014 in Huntington, West Virginia. Western Kentucky defeated Marsh
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Western Kentucky left tackle Forrest Lamp is another Senior Bowl standout who could land in the first round.

    Mayock labeled Lamp as one of the stars from the first day of practice, though he suggested Lamp's short arms could lead NFL teams to view him as a guard or center rather than a tackle.

    Dane Brugler of CBS Sports offered a similar review:

    Big difference for Forrest Lamp today at practice when at OT and OG. Dominant when inside, keep him at guard.

    — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 24, 2017

    The Miami Dolphins are one of multiple teams in the market for an upgrade at guard and could target Lamp in the late first round.

    Dolphins right guard Jermon Bushrod struggled in 2016, ranking 68th out of 78 guards in Bleacher Report's NFL1000.

    The Dolphins have also spent first-round picks on offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James in recent years. Adding Lamp to the mix could put them closer to claiming one of the league's most dominant offensive lines—a strategy that has worked well for many other teams in recent years, most notably the Dallas Cowboys.

