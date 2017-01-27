2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the busiest weeks of the NFL draft season is wrapping up in Mobile, Alabama, as representatives from all 32 teams are scouting some of the top prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl week often stirs up some juicy NFL draft rumors and causes some prospects to rise and fall on draft boards.

Based on the performances from the past week in Mobile, here's a look at an updated NFL mock draft, followed by a breakdown of a few notable selections, featuring some of the hottest prospects from the Senior Bowl:

2017 NFL Mock Draft 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams SS LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Mike Williams WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster LB Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Sidney Jones CB Washington 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Teez Tabor CB Florida 13 Arizona Cardinals Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Tre'Davious White CB LSU 15 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette RB LSU 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans O.J. Howard TE Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR Washington 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton DE Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp OG W. Kentucky 23 New York Giants Takkarist McKinley DE/LB UCLA 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson CB Florida 25 Houston Texans Garett Bolles OT Utah 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 28 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 29 Green Bay Packers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Tim Williams LB Alabama 31 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker DL Florida State 32 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis LB Florida

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns were active on the trade market leading up to and during the 2016 NFL draft, but their top pick in 2017 probably isn't on the market.

The consensus around the league seems to be that Cleveland is locked in on Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently polled NFL executives on who the Browns will select with the top pick, and the votes came back with a clean sweep for Garrett.

"Don't overthink it," one of the anonymous executives told Jeremiah. "Garrett is an elite talent at the second-most important position on the field."

Even some members of the Browns' current roster seem to be pushing for the addition of Garrett.

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, and while he didn't reference any prospects by name, he stated his wish for the No. 1 pick to be a pass-rusher.

Adding Garrett would not only be a wise move based on his perceived value but would also fill a glaring need in Cleveland. The Browns managed just 26 sacks this past season, led by rookie Emmanuel Ogbah's six.

18. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Over the past two seasons, tight end Delanie Walker has developed into quarterback Marcus Mariota's go-to weapon in the passing game. However, Walker will turn 33 years old in August and has just two years remaining on his contract, according to Spotrac.

Tennessee doesn't necessarily need to address the tight end position immediately. However, since the Titans have two first-round selections and the 2017 tight end class is loaded with talent, it might be a good time to invest in the future of the position.

O.J. Howard is arguably the most well-rounded tight end in this draft class, and his skill set is similar to Walker's.

While Howard is a talented weapon as a receiver, his role at Alabama also required him to develop proficient blocking skills, which many young tight ends lack in this era of spread offenses.

Due to their versatile skill sets, Walker and Howard could be used on the field in two-tight end sets in Tennessee, adding some new looks to the Titans offense and further expanding Mariota's game.

Howard was among the few Alabama players who elected to participate in the Senior Bowl and has reportedly stood out in practice. NFL.com's Mike Mayock identified Howard as one of his standouts Tuesday, praising his blocking skills and comparing him to Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Western Kentucky left tackle Forrest Lamp is another Senior Bowl standout who could land in the first round.

Mayock labeled Lamp as one of the stars from the first day of practice, though he suggested Lamp's short arms could lead NFL teams to view him as a guard or center rather than a tackle.

Dane Brugler of CBS Sports offered a similar review:

Big difference for Forrest Lamp today at practice when at OT and OG. Dominant when inside, keep him at guard. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 24, 2017

The Miami Dolphins are one of multiple teams in the market for an upgrade at guard and could target Lamp in the late first round.

Dolphins right guard Jermon Bushrod struggled in 2016, ranking 68th out of 78 guards in Bleacher Report's NFL1000.

The Dolphins have also spent first-round picks on offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James in recent years. Adding Lamp to the mix could put them closer to claiming one of the league's most dominant offensive lines—a strategy that has worked well for many other teams in recent years, most notably the Dallas Cowboys.