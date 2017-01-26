Travis Kelce Apologizes for Manner of Criticism of Referee Carl Cheffers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tight end Travis Kelce ripped referee Carl Cheffers following the Kansas City Chiefs' 18-16 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 15, but he spoke up Thursday and apologized for the tone of his postgame comments.

Although Kelce initially told reporters Cheffers "shouldn't even be able to work at f--king Foot Locker" after left tackle Eric fisher was flagged for a holding penalty that negated what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher, he acknowledged his words came out harshly.

"Carl, I apologize for saying it in that manner," Kelce told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio during the league's Pro Bowl festivities.



During his extended postgame rant, Kelce was adamant that Cheffers erred in penalizing Fisher on what proved to be the game's decisive play.

"That wasn't a hold on my guy Eric Fisher," he said, per Teicher. "I hope [Fisher] doesn't go the entire offseason thinking it was his fault. That was horses--t, flat out."



Kelce was fined $12,500 for the way in which he pointedly criticized Cheffers, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

While Kelce was furious with the officiating, NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino confirmed Cheffers did, in fact, make the right call.

"When there's a rip, there's no foul for holding unless the defender's feet are taken away," Blandino explained, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "And you can see clearly the defender's feet are gonna be taken away as he's taken to the ground."

With the call and Kelce's subsequent frustration in the rearview mirror, all the Chiefs can do now is prepare for another postseason run once the 2017 season gets underway.