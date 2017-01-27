    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: Top Prospects Who Must Shine to Solidify Stock

    Mitch Trubisky and many others have plenty of work to do in the stock department.
    Mitch Trubisky and many others have plenty of work to do in the stock department.Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    The NFL draft stock market has more ups and downs than the real thing.

    With the Senior Bowl going through the paces this week, the 2017 NFL draft process spotlights some lesser-known gems, as well as one potential top-10 pick—tight end O.J. Howard out of Alabama.

    It isn't easy for a prospect to maintain his standing. Workouts, interviews and even more workouts represent a minefield of challenges that can tank stock in a hurry.

    For now, the stock market aligns with team need to produce a projection like this:

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    5Tennessee Titans (from L.A.)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Some guys will have a harder time than others keeping their place steady throughout the draft process. Reasons vary, but the following prospects have an uphill climb to simply keep things in neutral.

    Prospects Who Need to Shine Throughout Process

    Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    Perhaps the most recognizable quarterback in the draft right now, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky could careen out of the first round entirely if he's not careful.

    This is a deep quarterback class, with talents like Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes also turning some heads.

    Trubisky has decent size at 6'3" and 220 pounds, but it doesn't help that arguably his biggest strength as a prospect is an ability to extend plays with his feet. He has only one year of starting experience and at times shows an iffy ability to read defenses.

    One can already see cracks in the narrative suggesting Trubisky is the top quarterback, such as this note offered by The Source's Jayson Braddock:

    Trubisky has plenty of alluring upside as a prospect and could turn into a franchise quarterback if he lands in the right situation. But in a competitive class, if Trubisky goes through the motions in workouts and interviews, it is going to hurt his stock.

    Long story short, Trubisky will need to do more than coast through the process. His film, while promising, shows gaps. He'll need to make scouts forget about his inexperienced shortcomings if he wants to keep a grip on the top quarterback slot.

         

    Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

    Inside linebacker is a tricky beast in the NFL these days.

    The early draft slots normally go to freakishly athletic outside linebackers who can rush the passer or drop into coverage.

    Given this context, it is easy to see why Alabama's Reuben Foster has a rather mysterious path to the draft ahead of him.

    Still, on film, Foster's impact is impossible to ignore. Listed as an inside guy, the senior dropped some weight and flashed well in coverage on tight ends. This surprising bit of versatility is why NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Foster listed as the seventh-best player in the draft right now.

    "In pass coverage, he has the speed and agility to line up and mirror tight ends and running backs. He has average instincts in zone coverage. Overall, this is a difference-making linebacker capable of earning Pro Bowl recognition very early in his career," Jeremiah wrote.

    Let's repeat something above the quote—right now. 

    Foster has a long road ahead while being compared to explosive linebackers in the class. He has already created separation from other inside 'backers because of his ability to cover well. Insider run-stoppers are more two-down players these days, a miserable waste of a first-round pick.

    In workouts, Foster will need to prove his sudden explosiveness wasn't a one-time occurrence, and he'll have to do it beside the best players in the class.

         

    Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

    Believe it or not, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers isn't a lock for the first round simply because of his big-name status.

    As a defender, Peppers slots more as a safety—and one who excels against the run. Given the league's growing desire for safeties that do it all and play either spot interchangeably, Peppers has an uphill battle when it comes to first-round stock.

    Not to say Peppers is a bad prospect. Far from it.

    In fact, most have had nothing but praise for Peppers for a long time. Think back to when ESPN.com's Mel Kiper posted his big board in September:

    At 6-foot, 210 pounds, he plays safety, corner and outside linebacker and is even a dynamic returner. Not having a defined position could hurt him in scouts' eyes, though. He needs to settle in. Could he become a Deone Bucannon at the next level? I expect him to test off the charts when he comes to the NFL combine.

    The words have rung true. Peppers is a threat with the ball in his hands and versatile. But his coverage skills didn't blossom over this past season. If this area doesn't improve, NFL scouts may pigeonhole Peppers as a run-thumping strong safety (who can return kicks) and call it a day.

    That isn't a terrible status, but strong safeties fall down boards. The NFL isn't foolish, and no matter the media hype, strong workout numbers won't trick teams into evaluating Peppers as something he's not.

        

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

