NFL Draft 2017: Top Prospects Who Must Shine to Solidify Stock
The NFL draft stock market has more ups and downs than the real thing.
With the Senior Bowl going through the paces this week, the 2017 NFL draft process spotlights some lesser-known gems, as well as one potential top-10 pick—tight end O.J. Howard out of Alabama.
It isn't easy for a prospect to maintain his standing. Workouts, interviews and even more workouts represent a minefield of challenges that can tank stock in a hurry.
For now, the stock market aligns with team need to produce a projection like this:
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from L.A.)
|Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
|6
|New York Jets
|Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
|12
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
|23
|New York Giants
|Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
|25
|Houston Texans
|Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|David Njoku, TE, Miami
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
|32
|New England Patriots
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
|Author's projections
Some guys will have a harder time than others keeping their place steady throughout the draft process. Reasons vary, but the following prospects have an uphill climb to simply keep things in neutral.
Prospects Who Need to Shine Throughout Process
Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Perhaps the most recognizable quarterback in the draft right now, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky could careen out of the first round entirely if he's not careful.
This is a deep quarterback class, with talents like Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes also turning some heads.
Trubisky has decent size at 6'3" and 220 pounds, but it doesn't help that arguably his biggest strength as a prospect is an ability to extend plays with his feet. He has only one year of starting experience and at times shows an iffy ability to read defenses.
One can already see cracks in the narrative suggesting Trubisky is the top quarterback, such as this note offered by The Source's Jayson Braddock:
Jayson Braddock @JaysonBraddock
Thru 4 QBs this is how I rank them: 1) DeShone Kizer 2) Deshaun Watson 3) Mitch Trubisky 4) Patrick Mahomes1/23/2017, 8:28:01 PM
Trubisky has plenty of alluring upside as a prospect and could turn into a franchise quarterback if he lands in the right situation. But in a competitive class, if Trubisky goes through the motions in workouts and interviews, it is going to hurt his stock.
Long story short, Trubisky will need to do more than coast through the process. His film, while promising, shows gaps. He'll need to make scouts forget about his inexperienced shortcomings if he wants to keep a grip on the top quarterback slot.
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Inside linebacker is a tricky beast in the NFL these days.
The early draft slots normally go to freakishly athletic outside linebackers who can rush the passer or drop into coverage.
Given this context, it is easy to see why Alabama's Reuben Foster has a rather mysterious path to the draft ahead of him.
Still, on film, Foster's impact is impossible to ignore. Listed as an inside guy, the senior dropped some weight and flashed well in coverage on tight ends. This surprising bit of versatility is why NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Foster listed as the seventh-best player in the draft right now.
"In pass coverage, he has the speed and agility to line up and mirror tight ends and running backs. He has average instincts in zone coverage. Overall, this is a difference-making linebacker capable of earning Pro Bowl recognition very early in his career," Jeremiah wrote.
Let's repeat something above the quote—right now.
Foster has a long road ahead while being compared to explosive linebackers in the class. He has already created separation from other inside 'backers because of his ability to cover well. Insider run-stoppers are more two-down players these days, a miserable waste of a first-round pick.
In workouts, Foster will need to prove his sudden explosiveness wasn't a one-time occurrence, and he'll have to do it beside the best players in the class.
Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
Believe it or not, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers isn't a lock for the first round simply because of his big-name status.
As a defender, Peppers slots more as a safety—and one who excels against the run. Given the league's growing desire for safeties that do it all and play either spot interchangeably, Peppers has an uphill battle when it comes to first-round stock.
Not to say Peppers is a bad prospect. Far from it.
In fact, most have had nothing but praise for Peppers for a long time. Think back to when ESPN.com's Mel Kiper posted his big board in September:
At 6-foot, 210 pounds, he plays safety, corner and outside linebacker and is even a dynamic returner. Not having a defined position could hurt him in scouts' eyes, though. He needs to settle in. Could he become a Deone Bucannon at the next level? I expect him to test off the charts when he comes to the NFL combine.
The words have rung true. Peppers is a threat with the ball in his hands and versatile. But his coverage skills didn't blossom over this past season. If this area doesn't improve, NFL scouts may pigeonhole Peppers as a run-thumping strong safety (who can return kicks) and call it a day.
That isn't a terrible status, but strong safeties fall down boards. The NFL isn't foolish, and no matter the media hype, strong workout numbers won't trick teams into evaluating Peppers as something he's not.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!