Drake to Host, Produce 2016-17 NBA Awards Show: Latest Comments, Reaction

The NBA's first annual awards show added some superstar flavor Thursday, as Drake announced he will host and produce the broadcast set for June 26.

Drake made the announcement while appearing on Kentucky coach John Calipari's podcast (transcription via Ryne Nelson of Slam):

I’m actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA Awards this year. I get to take the reigns on it. The ESPYs let me do great things, and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restricted. But they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll just expand on that concept. I love hosting. I love being in a room full of iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure of having to make them laugh and enjoy their evening.

The NBA announced the awards show, which falls in line with similar shows done by MLB and the NFL, in November. It's scheduled to feature the announcement of every major individual award, which had previously been named sporadically during the playoffs.

Drake previously hosted the 2014 ESPYs to generally positive reviews. The "Hotline Bling" rapper mixed comedy with self-depreciation in the performance, which featured taped skits and a couple live song numbers. In particular, original songs "Honorable Mentions" and "Side Pieces" won over the crowd and have drawn thousands of YouTube clips.

"The rapper-actor may have been a surprising choice to lead [the ESPYs], but as an avid sports fan and showman he quickly proved why he's a natural on stage," Breeanna Hare of CNN wrote in her review of Drake's performance.

Drake's sports fandom has been well-covered during his rise to international stardom—as has his propensity for, let's just say, following the trends. He has been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013, has grown close to the Kentucky basketball program and litters his lyrics with references to sports figures.

If what he told Calipari is any indication, we should get to see an expansion of what Drake brought to the ESPYs table. It'll be interesting to see if Drake can come up with something that creates as big of a fervor as "Side Pieces" or "Honorable Mentions" three years ago.

If not, we're sure he can find some help along the way. (Allegedly.)