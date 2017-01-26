Bill Self Discusses Kansas Players Listed as Witnesses in Rape Investigation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Five members of the University of Kansas men's basketball team were listed as potential witnesses for an investigation into an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, an all-male apartment complex on the school's campus, in December.

Hunter Woodall and Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday the police report listed Frank Mason III, Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick, Tucker Vang and Josh Jackson as possible witnesses.

"From what I have learned, a witness can be many things, including a person who can potentially provide information, whether an eyewitness or not, or has been present before, during or after an alleged incident," head coach Bill Self said.

A sixth player, Carlton Bragg Jr., was listed as a potential witness in a case involving a runaway child during the overnight hours on the same night (Dec. 17-18). Although the reports came from the same address, it's unclear whether the incidents are linked.

Self told the Kansas City Star he doesn't plan to take any more steps in response to the issue until further information becomes available.

"All comments moving forward will come from the university or KU police department." he said. "If information is brought to us that warrants action at any time, the appropriate action will be taken."

On Thursday, ESPN.com provided additional comments from the 14th-year head coach, who called the situation a "distraction":

Kansas earned an 89-71 neutral-site victory over Davidson in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 17 before returning to the school's Lawrence, Kansas, campus that night. Five of the six players named in the police reports appeared in the contest, with the exception of Vang, a rarely utilized reserve.

The Jayhawks hold an 18-2 record and are the second-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press Top 25. Their next game comes Saturday against No. 4 Kentucky, and the team's regular-season slate is scheduled to end March 4.

The Kansas City Star noted an investigation into the alleged rape remains open. No players have been charged in the case, and no information has been presented that suggests any of those named as part of the police probe were directly involved.