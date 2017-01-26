Toronto Maple Leafs Extend Franchise Record Road Points Streak

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 in Wednesday night's game at Joe Louis Arena.

The victory pushed the team's streak with at least a point on the road to a franchise-record 11 straight games, per Sportsnet Stats. The previous record by a Toronto squad was nine consecutive road games with at least a point in both the 1947-48 and 2007-08 seasons.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen has contributed in a major way to the team's recent success, owning a 7-0-2 record with a 1.97 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last nine road starts, per Sportsnet Stats. He's also posted consecutive shutouts (one came at home) and has not allowed a goal in the last 126 minutes and 11 seconds of live action.

The Maple Leafs have improved the most on the offensive end of the ice this season. Through 46 contests, Toronto ranks sixth in the league with 3.11 goals per game. Last season, the team ranked in the bottom three in the league, averaging just 2.34 tallies.

Injuries played a large role in the team's scoring issues last season, but the addition of rookie stud Auston Matthews has impacted that facet as well. During the team's 11-game road point streak, the 19-year-old center has notched 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).

While plenty of the season remains, the Leafs are in good position to make the postseason for just the second time since the 2005-06 campaign. If the season ended today, Toronto would face the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs, per ESPN.com.