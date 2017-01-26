Bernhard Langer Comments on Involvement in Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Anecdote

Manuela Davies/Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions golfer Bernhard Langer responded Thursday to a New York Times article regarding a story President Donald Trump told regarding the two-time Masters champion and voter fraud.

In the New York Times story, written by Glenn Thrush, sources in attendance at Monday's State Dining Room gathering for Senate and House leaders reported Trump telling an anecdote in which Langer was informed he could not vote in the presidential election while waiting in line to do so in Florida despite others who "did not look as if they should be allowed to vote" being permitted to.

Per Thrush, a White House official said Trump was referencing a story told to him about one of Langer's friends, but others in attendance said Trump included Langer in the story.

According to ESPN.com, the 59-year-old golfer said in a statement that the situation was misconstrued and that he was only a middle man with regard to the story: "The voting situation reported was not conveyed from me to President Trump, but rather was told to me by a friend. I then relayed the story in conversation with another friend, who shared it with a person with ties to the White House. From there, this was misconstrued."

As a citizen of Germany, Langer is not eligible to vote for the president of the United States.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to call for an investigation into voter fraud: "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

Trump took office as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20.