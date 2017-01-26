Jamal Crawford Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Clippers SG

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford could be on the trade block as the team looks to bolster its postseason chances by acquiring another star.

Crawford Could Reportedly Be Moved in Potential Carmelo Anthony Trade

Thursday, Jan. 26

Crawford has reportedly been discussed as part of a trade between the Clippers and New York Knicks that would send Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

The report noted that the potential trade wouldn't include Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan, but that the Clippers would be willing to give up one or two players from the group of Crawford, J.J. Redick and Austin Rivers. The Knicks are reportedly willing to move Anthony without landing any of the stars in L.A.'s big three.

Crawford, 36, has remained an effective bench scorer for the Clippers, averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 assists 26.4 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 32.0 percent from beyond the arc, somewhat below his 34.8 percent career average, though he has remained largely productive as a role player for the team.

Acquiring a player like Crawford would be an interesting move for the Knicks. On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported that "Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline. ... Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis."

Building around Porzingis with a 36-year-old still on the hook for $14.2 million next year and a partially guaranteed 2018-19 salary—Crawford will earn a minimum $3 million unless he remains on the roster, in which case he is owed $14.5 million, per Spotrac.com—would seem somewhat counterproductive.

The younger Rivers (24) would make more sense for the Knicks than veterans like Crawford and Redick (32), though a balance of veterans and young players surrounding Porzingis would keep the team competitive in the short-term. If the team is interested in tanking to increase their odds of finding another superstar through the draft, however, dealing Anthony for young players and draft picks would be the most prudent option.