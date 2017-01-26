J.J. Redick Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Clippers SG

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers currently occupy the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, but the team could opt to trade J.J. Redick under the right circumstances.

Clippers, Knicks Have Talked Trade

Thursday, Jan. 26

Per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Clippers and New York Knicks have discussed scenarios for Carmelo Anthony that don't include Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin.

"A Clippers deal for Anthony would likely include one or even two players from the group of Jamal Crawford, [Redick] or Austin Rivers, who is the son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers," Isola wrote. "No deal is imminent and, in fact, the Knicks will likely seek a better offer since the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23."

Isola notes the Clippers need to trade "approximately $27 million in salary to fit Anthony under their cap," which is why Redick would fall into the category of players possibly included in a deal if it were to happen.

However, the report also notes the Knicks are "open" to making a deal with the Clippers even if it doesn't include Paul, Griffin or Jordan.

Anthony holds a no-trade clause, giving him control over where he will play if the Knicks manage to find a trade partner. The nine-time All-Star told ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks he would "consider" waiving his no-trade provision if the Knicks want to make changes.

Based on the nature of these discussions, it doesn't seem like Redick is actually being shopped around. The Clippers are comfortably in the playoff mix. With Griffin returning on Wednesday and Paul due back no later than March 15, they figure to get better before the regular season ends.

Redick is a free agent this summer and could command a nice contract. He's still an excellent scorer who averages 15.7 points per game and shoots 43.7 percent from three-point range.

It's an interesting and difficult time for the Clippers, who will have to decide what kind of team they are going to be over the next three months.