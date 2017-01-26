    NFLDownload App

    Stephon Gilmore: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent CB

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the Buffalo Bills jogs on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
    Rich Barnes/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    After being named a Pro Bowler, Stephon Gilmore will likely have no shortage of suitors as he looks for a new deal in the offseason.

    Gilmore Comments on Possible Return to Buffalo

    Thursday, Jan. 26

    Gilmore said Thursday he has spoken with new Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott as well as defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

    "I talked to [McDermott] on the phone, then I got a call from Leslie Frazier. Those guys called me," Gilmore said, per NFL.com's Conor Orr. "It's all up to them. They seem like they're going to turn it around out there but, like I said, I don't know what's going to happen. They got a decision to make."

    Gilmore discussed his attitude toward selecting his eventual destination: "No hopes. Whatever happens is going to happen. But I want to be wanted wherever I go. I put it in God's hands. If it's somewhere else, it is what it is."

    The 26-year-old finished with a career-high five interceptions, which tied for fifth in the NFL.

    While Gilmore is hitting free agency after a strong 2016 campaign, the market is flush with talented cornerbacks. Logan Ryan, Trumaine Johnson, Morris Claiborne and A.J. Bouye will all be highly sought after.

    Gilmore's five interceptions may not have been the best reflection of his performance, either. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 61st-best corner in the league and gave him a 72.4 rating in pass coverage, which ranked 63rd.

    Gilmore's high interception total and Pro Bowl honor will ensure he's in demand this offseason, but it will be interesting to see how high his cost is relative to the rest of the market.

