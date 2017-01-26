Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn and the Best WWE Matches of the Week for Jan. 26

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn put on a performance worthy of a pay-per-view ahead of Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

Rollins' loss that night ousted him from the event's signature Battle Royal. Zayn's win awarded him a shot at WrestleMania glory.

The prize these men were fighting for, their breathtaking in-ring abilities and a dramatic showing between the ropes made this clash one of the best we've seen on WWE TV in 2017.

SmackDown and 205 Live provided Zayn vs. Rollins with some competition for the week's best bout. The continued collapse of The Wyatt Family led to an intriguing showdown between Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Neville provided further proof that he is indeed the king of the cruiserweights.

Read on for a look at what contests most captured fans' attention on the road to the Rumble. Stakes, story, chemistry and highlights decided the order.