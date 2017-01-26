Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Franck Kessie and Craig Gordon

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly had an offer worth a potential £27 million turned down by Atalanta for midfield tyro Franck Kessie.

That’s according to Paul Brown and Jamie Styles of the Daily Star, who reported that the Blues put forward a bid of £21 million up front, with a potential £6 million in add-ons. The Serie A side, however, are said to be determined to keep hold of their prize asset until the end of the campaign.

“Chelsea are refusing to give up on Kessie, whose Ivory Coast team were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday,” the report continued. “They have held extensive talks with Kessie’s agent and still believe a deal can be done.”

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football during the 2016-17 season. Here is a look at some of his best moments for Atalanta:

Brown and Styles suggested that as well as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international.

Atalanta have been one of the surprise packages in Serie A this season, as they currently sit in sixth place in the standings. Kessie’s committed midfield displays have been crucial to their best performances, although as noted by ESPN FC’s David Amoyal, they have plenty of other rising stars:

Kessie is the crown jewel. Despite his tender years, physically he is already a colossal presence in midfield, both in terms of his strength and unrelenting energy. Kessie is always positive with the ball too, hurtling into space and firing off shots from distance.

In Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, who play with intensity and attack with incision, it’s easy to see Kessie flourishing, and he'd be an exceptional option as a potential backup for Nemanja Matic or N’Golo Kante. However, with so many sides said to be interested, it’s understandable that Atalanta are ready to bide their time on this one.

Celtic Not Keen on Craig Gordon Sale

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

According to Chris McLaughlin of BBC Sport, Chelsea have been in touch with Celtic about a potential deal for goalkeeper Craig Gordon, although the Scottish champions are said to have no intention of selling their stopper.

The 34-year-old was released by Sunderland in 2012 having suffered badly with injuries with the Black Cats. He returned to Celtic for a second spell and has cemented his status as a key man in the team once again under first Ronny Delia and now Brendan Rodgers.

Chelsea currently have Thibaut Courtois in excellent form between the sticks, and he’s undoubtedly their first choice. Gordon, it would be appear, would be drafted in to offer backup and competition to the imperious Belgian.

As these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, Gordon is the standout goalkeeper in Scottish football at the moment:

Gordon and the rest of his Celtic team-mates look to be enjoying their football under Rodgers. The team are 22 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and recently levelled a club record 26 domestic matches unbeaten.

If Gordon was to move to Chelsea, he’d be part of a team pushing for the Premier League title and, under Conte, a club that looks primed for a very bright future. Nevertheless, he’d be sat on the bench most weeks, and it’s clear his current employers have no intention of letting him go anywhere.