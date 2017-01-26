    UCLA BasketballDownload App

    Lonzo Ball's Dad LaVar Says UCLA Star Will Have Easy Transition into NBA

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins looks to shoot during their game against the Califorinia Golden Bears at Pauley Pavilion on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    UCLA freshman star Lonzo Ball is busy lighting up the college game, but his father, LaVar Ball, has lofty expectations for his son in the NBA. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ball said he believes the speed of the professional game will only help his son, and he even invoked the name of Michael Jordan:

    No pressure, kid. 

    The Bruins have lost their last two games but own a 19-3 record and rank third in the nation with 92.2 points per game. They have already surpassed their win total from last season (15) and should have no problems making the NCAA tournament this season.

    Ball has been a key to UCLA's renaissance. He averages 14.8 points, 8.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8 percent overall, including 43.1 percent from three-point range. 

    He's ranked as the No. 2 prospect for the 2017 draft by B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, who singled out his passing skills and ability to hit shots from beyond the arc. 

    There's no denying Ball is a tremendous talent who is 6'6" and has all the raw tools to succeed in the NBA. Reaching Jordan's level is certainly a mountainous task, but at least Ball's dad doesn't shy away from reaching for the stars when it comes to his son.  

