Manchester United v Wigan Athletic: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Live Stream, TV Info

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United will host Wigan Athletic on Sunday in the 2017 FA Cup fourth round as both teams try to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament.

The Red Devils are the clear favourites to advance to the next round and are expected to line up with plenty of fringe players against the Championship side. Wigan have won their last three matches across all competitions, however, and the Latics should not be underestimated.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's clash:

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Soccer 2Go

Team News

Per Ed Jones of the Latics' official website, Yanic Wildschut is a doubt for Wigan, while Reece James and Alex Gilbey featured for the under-21 team in the week and are on pace to make the bench. Jamie Hanson is cup-tied.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

United manager Jose Mourinho has already said he will rest David De Gea, per Jones, but it's unclear whether he'll rotate the rest of the squad.

However, Latics manager Warren Joyce, who was a coach at the United academy before taking the Wigan job in November 2016, doesn't think it matters who starts for the Red Devils, per Jones: "They've got a big squad filled with quality so whoever comes in will be top players, and if he chooses to bring in the young players, well they're decent as well—I should know."

Predicted United XI: Sergio Romero, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard

Predicted Wigan XI: Jakob Haugaard, Stephen Warnock, Dan Burn, Jake Buxton, Callum Connolly, Shaun MacDonald, Michael Jacobs, David Perkins, Sam Morsy, Max Power, Will Grigg

Preview

The FA Cup remains one of the biggest cup tournaments in all of football, so while now would be a good time to rest key starters with an eye on the rest of the Premier League season, Mourinho might not want to take too many chances against Wigan.

Sports writer Liam Canning noted the Portuguese boss didn't turn his squad over for the EFL Cup match against Hull City, an indication he'll still send out a strong team on Sunday:

Anthony Martial is one of the players who could benefit from a start against Wigan, which could help the Frenchman build up his confidence and his form. Luke Shaw finds himself in a similar boat, and he's another likely starter if healthy.

Like most clubs from the lower divisions, the Latics will likely savour their trip to the iconic Old Trafford stadium, and they won't hold back. For one man in particular, it should be a special afternoon―coach Joyce worked with United's reserves for years before moving to Wigan.

Joyce remains close to the Red Devils and recently revealed he has reached out to none other than Sir Alex Ferguson for advice, per Paul Kendrick of the Wigan Evening Post:

Wigan's main focus is on the Championship, but expect Joyce to use a strong XI and search for an upset for the ages, regardless. The Latics have been in fine form of late but lack the raw quality to hang with United, who should cruise to a win.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Wigan