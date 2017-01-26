Jacob Phillips Flips Commitment to LSU from Oklahoma

Source: Scout

LSU got a huge boost to its 2017 recruiting class, while also putting a major dent in Oklahoma's, when star linebacker Jacob Phillips announced Thursday he will play for the Tigers.

Phillips declared his intention to play at LSU on Twitter:

Phillips is regarded as one of the top linebackers in this year's recruiting class. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker from Tennessee, No. 5 inside linebacker in the country and No. 91 player overall, per Scout.

"An ideal inside linebacker who plays inside the box," per Scout's scouting report. "More of a downhill player who plays with good speed going north-south. When he makes a tackle, he can knock the opponent back. Solid against the run. Plays until the whistle blows. Can improve lateral quickness and sideline to sideline speed."

Phillips originally pledged to play at Oklahoma last October.

"I just felt comfortable with it," Phillips told Michael Murphy of the Tennessean about his desire to play for the Sooners. "It was my No. 1 school, I love the coaches there, I love the tradition, so I feel like this is the right decision for me. I just woke up one day I knew I wanted to be a Sooner, and that’s what made it."

Despite his original pledge, Phillips continued to leave the door cracked open for LSU. He told Amos Morale III of the Times-Picayune after the U.S. Army All-American Bowl earlier in January the Tigers were the only team he was still letting speak to him.

"They really want me bad and that's the only (other) school I'm still letting talk to me," Phillips said.

Sam Spiegelman of SECCountry.com reported Phillips seriously considered committing to LSU during a recent unofficial visit but "opted to sleep on it" before making his final decision, and Oklahoma's coaching staff was going to have a meeting at Phillips' home either on Thursday or Friday.

The addition of Phillips gives LSU the No. 6 overall recruiting class and its 14th prospect rated at 4-stars or better heading into national signing day on Feb. 1, per Scout.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has built a career on being a fantastic recruiter. He needs to stockpile talent each year to give the Tigers a chance to compete with Alabama in the SEC and for national titles.

In his first full year as LSU's head coach, Orgeron is off to a fantastic start in recruiting. Flipping Phillips to his team only adds to his legend, but there's still five days for him to continue working his magic.