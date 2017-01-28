Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during Sunday's La Liga action.

The visitors are in the midst of a fine season and enter Week 20 having won four of their last five matches in La Liga. Real have struggled of late, although they did win their last La Liga match, beating Malaga 2-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, BeIN Sports Connect

Team News

Injuries have been a major issue of late for Los Blancos, who have been without star defenders Pepe and Dani Carvajal, as well as Luka Modric, for some time now. Gareth Bale has also been sidelined for a significant period already, and James Rodriguez wasn't fit for the Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

For the visitors, Imanol Agirretxe has been sidelined for some time, and Yuri Berchiche will be suspended.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Danilo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Fabio Coentrao, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Mateo Kovacic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema

Predicted Real Sociedad XI: Geronimo Rulli, Aritz Elustondo, Inigo Martinez, Raul Navas, Hector, David Zurutuza, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Xabi Prieto, Carlos Vela, Willian Jose

Preview

Real have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in their last outing, playing out a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in the second leg of their tie after losing the first at home.

Despite the disappointing result, manager Zinedine Zidane was still proud of his team, as reported by the club's official website: "We produced a very good 35 minutes in the first half, and after they went ahead, we didn't give up and put in a great performance right until the end. Today I can only but congratulate them all because we put in a great display."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The schedule hasn't been kind to Los Blancos, and things aren't getting any better, with La Real next on tap. The Basques are in fine form and enter Week 20 with top-four aspirations and a ticket to the UEFA Champions League on their mind.

Sociedad do most of their damage against top clubs at their home ground, the vaunted Anoeta, and they haven't beaten Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in more than a decade. La Real also haven't fared that well against La Liga's top teams this season, but they are far healthier than the hosts, and that should be a major advantage.

The likes of David Zurutuza and Asier Illarramendi have been in fine form of late and can dominate the midfield battle if Real's back-ups aren't up to the task, and Sociedad are never afraid to press up the pitch and attack with numbers―a great strategy against a defence without Pepe and several other key contributors.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad