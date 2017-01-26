Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alvaro Morata and Leon Goretzka

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly still hold an interest in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, although any chance they have of signing the striker is said to hinge on Los Blancos keeping Karim Benzema next summer.

According to Goncalo Lopes of the Evening Standard, there is interest in Benzema from Chinese Super League clubs, and if he was to be prised away, Morata would move up the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

However, should the Frenchman remain at the club, his fellow forward could reportedly be on the move, with Chelsea and the Gunners linked.

"Real have told both clubs that Morata, who they value at £55million, will not be sold in January," added Lopes. It's noted that Chelsea may pursue Morata as a replacement for Diego Costa, whose future at Stamford Bridge is said to be uncertain.

For both clubs, the 24-year-old would represent something of a coup, as the Spaniard has proved himself as one of the most effective forwards in European football:

As these numbers from OptaJose illustrate, the Spain international was in a brilliant run of form when given opportunities prior to the winter break:

However, since rejoining Madrid from Juventus in the summer, Morata has struggled for regular game time, making just six La Liga starts in total.

If an exit for Benzema is a possibility, it'd be fascinating to see if Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane decided to make Morata his first-choice centre-forward. When deployed there, he's showcased the work rate, physicality and predatory instincts to suggest he could lead the line with distinction, although he lacks the star quality that other Madrid forwards possess.

Arsenal utilised Alexis Sanchez up top for much of the campaign and he excelled, although lately the form of Olivier Giroud has prompted a tactical reshuffle from manager Arsene Wenger. Morata would add another edge up top, although based on the reports, he'd be a costly acquisition.

Arsenal Linked with Leon Goretzka

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), Arsenal could capitalise on Schalke's struggles in the Bundesliga this season and land star midfielder Leon Goretzka.

In the report, it's noted that with the team toiling in midtable, the Germany international may be moved on at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in 2018. It's added that Arsenal and Juventus have the "money and class" to tempt him away from Veltins-Arena.

The 21-year-old has been making steady progress with Schalke since his arrival in 2013, although this term has undoubtedly been his most impressive:

Earlier on in the campaign, sports journalist Cristian Nyari commented on how good Goretzka had been in 2016-17, although he suggested that for now the midfielder is best off at Schalke:

Goretzka is the kind of player so many managers would love to have in their squad. Not only is he young, improving and desperate to impress, there's an assuredness and intelligence to his game. Although primarily a defensive-minded midfielder, he can carry the ball, find a pass and chip in with goals too.

With just one year left on his deal at the end of the campaign, Juventus or Arsenal could potentially land themselves a bargain acquisition in Goretzka. Yet given just how crucial he's become at Schalke, the German side will surely do all they can to extend his stay.