Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Phil Jackson 'Determined' to Move Star

The New York Knicks have reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in an effort to potentially trade star forward Carmelo Anthony, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

This latest report comes a day after Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the Knicks had approached the Cavaliers about an Anthony-for-Kevin Love swap, which the Cavs turned down.

A divorce between the Knicks and Anthony—who is averaging a solid 22.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game—is starting to feel imminent.

According to Wojnarowski and Mannix, "Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline. ... Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis."

It isn't shocking that the Knicks may want to undergo a rebuilding effort around young star Porzingis. After trading for Derrick Rose this season and signing Joakim Noah, all in an effort to make a playoff push, the Knicks have limped out to a 20-27 record and are three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Moving Anthony won't be easy, however. The 32-year-old is making $24.6 million this season and is still due $54 million over the next two years of his deal. Additionally, he has a no-trade clause and a "15 percent trade kicker that would hike his current salary into the $29 million range if he is dealt," per Stein and Haynes, which may make him difficult to move.

Reggie Miller also told The Dan Patrick Show that Melo's game has regressed somewhat, per Andrew Perloff:

Anthony is reportedly interested in the Clippers, per The Vertical report. It's also hard to imagine his turning down the opportunity to chase a title with LeBron James and the Cavaliers or join an already strong roster in Boston.

Regarding the rumors about a deal to the Cavaliers, Anthony was publicly noncommittal.

"I really don't have a reaction to it," he said, per the ESPN.com report. "I mean, until management comes to me and says something, it's not something I can look forward to or feed into at this point."

He added that he "would have to consider" waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks decide to blow things up, concluding: "All the talk that's going on right now, that's out of my control."

Indeed it is.

The other consideration for the Knicks is what they might be able to get in an Anthony trade. The Cavs reportedly won't part with Love. It's hard to imagine the Clippers trading DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin or Chris Paul, and they don't have many other assets who would be valuable to the Knicks.

The Celtics, loaded with draft picks and young players, probably could offer the most attractive package to the Knicks. Of the three teams listed, the Celtics seem like the most likely trade partner, though President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge may be reticent to move his bevy of assets for a 32-year-old forward, especially one who isn't much of a defensive presence.

If there is a glaring need for the Celtics this season, it is rim protection and interior defense. Anthony wouldn't provide either. But he would give the team another star, making the prospect of a potential trade to Boston interesting to ponder, if nothing else.