Vincent Valentine Injury: Updates on Patriots DT's Back and Return

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New England Patriots defensive tackle Vincent Valentine is dealing with a back injury that has him listed as questionable for Super Bowl LI on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Valentine Trending in Right Direction

Friday, Feb. 3

Valentine practiced late in the week, putting in limited sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Valentine has been one of the Patriots' unsung defensive heroes this season. He was a third-round draft pick out of Nebraska, so he did arrive with some hype as a rookie.

Yet few could have predicted how effective Valentine would be for head coach Bill Belichick playing behind Alan Branch and Malcom Brown.

Through Week 13, Louie Benjamin of Pro Football Focus noted that Valentine had the second-best run stop percentage among rookie defensive tackles.

The Patriots led the NFL in scoring defense because of their versatility on the defensive line with players like Valentine, Brown, Branch, Trey Flowers and Jabaal Sheard. Their secondary is terrific at holding opposing receivers in check, as evidenced by Antonio Brown having just 77 yards on seven catches in the AFC Championship Game.

Because Belichick and his coaching staff have amassed so much depth, Valentine's absence won't sting as much if he misses snaps on Sunday.